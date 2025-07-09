A couple's wedding was cancelled on the spot after a pastor insisted her father must be physically present, despite prior notice and documentation

Emotional scenes unfolded as bridesmaids wept and pleaded for the ceremony to continue, but the church refused

Prepared food went to waste, and guests left disappointed, following the sudden cancellation of the event

A joyous celebration turned into devastation when a pastor cancelled a couple’s wedding on the spot because the bride’s father was not present at the church.

The bride, identified on TikTok as Bekee, who had been preparing for this moment for months, says she had informed the pastor ahead of time that her father would not be attending the ceremony.

She also provided proof that the traditional marriage rites had been completed, including family witnesses and formal documentation.

Despite this, the pastor reportedly refused to proceed with the wedding unless the bride’s father was physically present to confirm the rites in person.

Guests who had gathered for the celebration were left stunned and hanging when the pastor announced that the wedding would not go on.

The bride also looked devastated in her seat after the pastor made the announcement in a video of the event that has surfaced on social.

"We proceeded into the church for the wedding, and the pastor started the ceremony and asked for the parents of the bride, and my father was not present which we had told them that my father would not be present, and he sent a representative to represent me. So the person came out to represent him, and the church said no, that my father must be around," she said.

Bekee, in subsequent videos, stated that her bridesmaids, who were happy for her and prepared for the event, wept bitterly and pleaded with the church members to continue with the event, but they refused.

She also noted that most of the food prepared for guests also went to waste since many left the venue after the church's announcement.

Watch the video of the lady narrating how her wedding was cancelled by a pastor:

Outrage as lady recounts how her wedding was cancelled

Netizens who saw the video of the woman narrating her ordeal were heartbroken and called out the pastor in the comments section.

@Mamelo Makhele wrote:

"So the church has the power to cancel the wedding because of your dad's absence? Imagine the cost of the wedding 🥺🥺🥺🥺That pastor would have seen my true colours."

@Abakeodun wrote:

"I agree with the pastor cause ur father is not dead and I pray no one will replace his awesome space ijmn."

@Evhydo wrote:

"Talk fast data don cost oh."

@Ono37 wrote:

"If the church cancelled your wedding, you will go to your reception straight, na what’s all the whala for."

@Dorathy Okeke wrote:

"Your dad wasn't present on your big day? is he ill? This story never clear my love!!"

@Florence wrote:

"She's fire without makeup."

