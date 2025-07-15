Bekee, the bride whose wedding was halted by a pastor, said the ceremony was eventually held, but most guests had left

She shared that the church changed its decision late at night, leaving only a handful of guests behind

The rushed reception took just under an hour, with bridesmaids and family doing their best to salvage the celebration

A Ghanaian bride known as Bekee, who trended after her wedding was called off by a pastor due to her father’s absence, has shared an emotional update.

A bride in a wedding controversy shares update on how her pastor finally allowed the wedding despite her father's absence. Photo credit: Bekee (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

She disclosed that the pastor eventually agreed to officiate the ceremony, but it was already late, and most guests had left.

In a follow-up video shared on TikTok, Bekee expressed how heartbroken she felt when the pastor initially refused to go ahead with the ceremony. She had earlier disclosed that the reason was that her biological father was absent from the church.

Bride's wedding incident draws controversy

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the bride, Bekee, had informed the church and presented proof that all traditional rites had been performed, with witnesses and documentation in place. However, a representative had also stood in for her father on the day.

Bride emotionally explains how her dad's inability to make it to the wedding caused cancellation by the pastor. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The officiating pastor, upon realising the absence of the father, declined to continue unless the bride’s father was there in person.

Ceremony eventually held, but too late

In her latest update, Bekee disclosed that the pastor later changed his stance and went ahead with the wedding ceremony.

“By the time they finally agreed to hold the wedding, it was already night. Around 60% of the guests had gone home,” she explained.

Despite the late hour, the ceremony went ahead and was followed by a brief reception that lasted about 30 minutes to an hour.

She thanked those who stayed back and supported her through the chaos, especially her bridesmaids, who were seen weeping and pleading with the church earlier in the trending video.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the lady's wedding update

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from netizens who saw the now-wedded lady's update on her ceremony. Some of the comments are below.

Mhizchizzy525 commented:

"Immediately pastor talk say in no go conduct my wedding, I go just move straight to my reception ground after I go find another church put my ring, will never cancel my wedding because of a pastor, always acting like assistant Jesus."

Big Jessy wrote:

"If na me I no go attend that church again 😩💔😭the thing dey pain me on your behalf walai."

Hem_jhay said:

"Is your pastor God? Like is he God?.. I'm so sorry to say ooo..I just feel some pastors need more understanding about Christianity. oga ooo."

ELECTRONICS VENDOR commented:

"Since the wedding was later conducted, it is well. Congratulations Sis. Delay is never denial. Your Home is Blessed."

Stonebwoy's wife shares never-seen-before videos of anniversary

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr Louisa Satekla shared a touching video on Instagram to mark her eighth wedding anniversary with reggae-dancehall star Stonebwoy.

She expressed gratitude for their journey together, giving thanks for how far they had come and the tight bond between them.

Stonebwoy, also known as Livingstone Etse Satekla, celebrated the milestone with a romantic video montage and a heartfelt message on his social media pages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh