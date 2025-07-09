A video of His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu receiving guests at his majestic palace

The self-styled Igbo king gave his guests, including Ghanaian sensation Mystic Twins, a royal reception

He showcased his rich traditional Igbo culture, which he intends to promote in Ghana by building a 50-acre kingdom in Old Ningo

His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, a wealthy Nigerian businessman and socialite who claims to be the Igbo King in Ghana, has courted attention online after his plans to build a 50-acre area for Igbos in Ghana went viral.

Several videos of the self-styled king receiving top dignitaries at his majestic palace have surfaced on social media as the backlash against his plans gains steam.

The Igbo Eze's palace in Ghana is decorated with splendour and luxury. His throne is flanked by the Nigerian and Ghanaian flags, signifying the Igbo Eze's diplomatic status and efforts towards both countries.

His palace also had royal furniture and dozens of framed photos of him and other high-profile guests.

The Igbo King envisions to make the rich culture of Igbos in Ghana more visible in Ghana.

For the past years, he has organised gatherings like the Yam Festival and minted top stars, including Empress Gifty and Captain Smart, as ambassadors

In a video published by Mystic Twins on July 8, Ghana's Mystic Twins were seen with the Igbo King.

With a calabash in hand, he performed an Igbo rite as part of his reception.

Sam George rubbishes Igbo King's claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ningo Prampram MP had kicked against the siting of a 50-acre Igbo paradise in Ghana.

According to Sam George, no such property was being planned in his region, and he asked that these claims be disregarded.

In a social media post, the Ningo Prampram MP said that the hospitality of Ghanaians should not be taken for granted.

