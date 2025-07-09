Inside Igbo King's Beautiful Palace In Ghana: Videos of Luxurious Lifestyle Emerge
- A video of His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu receiving guests at his majestic palace
- The self-styled Igbo king gave his guests, including Ghanaian sensation Mystic Twins, a royal reception
- He showcased his rich traditional Igbo culture, which he intends to promote in Ghana by building a 50-acre kingdom in Old Ningo
His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, a wealthy Nigerian businessman and socialite who claims to be the Igbo King in Ghana, has courted attention online after his plans to build a 50-acre area for Igbos in Ghana went viral.
Several videos of the self-styled king receiving top dignitaries at his majestic palace have surfaced on social media as the backlash against his plans gains steam.
The Igbo Eze's palace in Ghana is decorated with splendour and luxury. His throne is flanked by the Nigerian and Ghanaian flags, signifying the Igbo Eze's diplomatic status and efforts towards both countries.
His palace also had royal furniture and dozens of framed photos of him and other high-profile guests.
The Igbo King envisions to make the rich culture of Igbos in Ghana more visible in Ghana.
For the past years, he has organised gatherings like the Yam Festival and minted top stars, including Empress Gifty and Captain Smart, as ambassadors
In a video published by Mystic Twins on July 8, Ghana's Mystic Twins were seen with the Igbo King.
With a calabash in hand, he performed an Igbo rite as part of his reception.
Sam George rubbishes Igbo King's claims
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ningo Prampram MP had kicked against the siting of a 50-acre Igbo paradise in Ghana.
According to Sam George, no such property was being planned in his region, and he asked that these claims be disregarded.
In a social media post, the Ningo Prampram MP said that the hospitality of Ghanaians should not be taken for granted.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation