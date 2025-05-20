Ghanaian TikTok star Robest GH has cried out for help after being evicted over unpaid rent

He claims his financial struggles began after openly supporting the NDC ahead of the 2025 elections

Robest has appealed to Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene and NDC members to support him

Ghanaian TikTok star Robest GH has taken to social media to beg Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene for help.

The young man claims he has been evicted from his apartment due to his inability to pay rent.

In a TikTok video shared on his page, Robest GH explained that life had become difficult for him since the day he declared his support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the lead-up to the December 7, 2025, general elections.

He said that before joining the campaign train, he used to make enough to cater for himself through his TikTok live sessions, with followers gifting him money.

However, after taking the bold decision to support the NDC, many of his followers, the majority of whom are sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stopped joining his live sessions.

As a result, the Ghanaian TikTok star said the situation has put him in a difficult financial position, and he now struggles to support himself.

Consequently, Robest GH has made a passionate appeal to members of the ruling NDC, particularly Dr Frank Amoakohene, to come to his aid.

"Honourable, people are hating on me just because I supported the NDC. They no longer mind me whenever I go live on TikTok. As we speak, I have no one to rely on when I need help. I seriously need help, but I don't know who to call on. My rent is even due, but I can't pay for it. I'm now perched with a friend, but he's also giving me pressure to move out. He thinks I took money to campaign for the NDC. So, Dr Amoakohene, please help me," he said.

Robest's appeal for help sparks mixed reactions

Robest GH's appeal for help has sparked mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nana Agyemang said:

"Go and work, boy. You are always on TikTok and how can you get money. Do you expect the other millions of people who campaigned for NDC to come on social media to do the same?"

@Mrincredible also said:

"This guy really worked hard and deserves any support that could be given to him. I don't expect him to be coming here to even mention it. Please the grassroot should be taken care of very well."

@CROSS said:

"Go and look for job."

Sharaf Mahama gifted Robest an iPhone 13

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, gifted Robest GH a new iPhone 13.

The content creator, in a TikTok video, expressed gratitude to the President's son for the gesture.

Many Ghanaians who came across Robest GH's video took to the comment section to thank Sharaf for showing love to the content creator.

