A popular TikToker, Adwoa Rema, was left speechless as her husband celebrated their growing family with a heartfelt gift

Popular TikToker Adwoa Rema's husband celebrates her with a beautiful gift after the safe delivery of twins. Image source: OfficialBempah

Source: TikTok

The beautiful moment was captured in a viral social media video. In the footage shared on the TikTok page of @OfficialBempah, Adwoa Rema had just returned from the hospital after giving birth when her loving husband walked her to a spot where the gift awaited her.

Some friends and loved ones were also gathered at the scene to witness the heartwarming moment.

Adwoa Rema and her husband married last year on Saturday, October 26. The couple displayed class and elegance at their wedding ceremony, with Rema wearing a beautiful beaded gown.

Known for her lively personality and engaging videos on TikTok, Adwoa, who was ready to tie the knot with her sweetheart, was overwhelmed with joy. She was seen beaming with excitement on her special day.

Adwoa Rema dances excitedly as she marries her husband on October 26, 2024. Image source: Adwoa Rema

Source: TikTok

The beautiful TikToker gave her fans an unforgettable experience on her special day as she displayed her dance moves with a bouquet in her hand.

Excited about their union, her husband joined her on the dancefloor in videos from their wedding that surfaced online.

Nearly a year into their marriage, the couple has welcomed their first set of kids, and to celebrate the moment, her husband reassured her of their love by gifting her a car.

In the video, the happily married man can be seen guiding Adwoa toward the car, which is beautifully adorned with a bow, with his palms covering her eyes.

When he finally released her eyes, he handed her a bouquet, gave her a peck, and revealed her car. Adwoa was taken aback by the surprise and broke down in tears. Other gifts included a cake, a money bouquet, and more.

Watch the video of Adwoa Rema's husband gifting her the car below:

