A popular Ghanaian preacher, Prophet De-Lighter Roja, has dropped a prophecy about a Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The popular preacher's prophecy follows the heartbreaking demise of one of NPP's parliamentarians, Ernest Kumi

Prophet Roja's words have generated mixed reactions on social media, with some calling for prayers for the NPP

A popular Ghanaian prophet, Samuel Henry, popularly known as De-Lighter Roja, has dropped a prophecy about an MP from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the demise of Ernest Kumi, the MP for Akwatia.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the popular pastor, Prophet De-Lighter Roja, who in the past made some correct predictions of events, stated that a tragedy is set to befall an NPP MP from the Central Region.

Although Prophet Roja did not mention the name of the person involved, he stated that he would soon be crushed.

"It has already been worked. Very soon, another MP in the Central Region will be crushed," he told the Angel FM host during an interaction.

NPP loses Akwatia MP

The New Patriotic Party recently lost a Member of Parliament. Grief engulfed the Akwatia constituency after the death of the MP, Ernest Kumi, with friends and family mourning.

The late MP, known as Akwatia Star Boy, reportedly passed away from a heart attack on Monday, July 7, 2025.

He was praised for his humility, hard work, and service to the underprivileged. Regional party leaders and relatives described him as a devoted statesman whose death had left a void in the area.

Prophet Roja said the woes of the NPP are not yet over since catastrophe will soon befall one of its MPs.

Major prophecies about De-Lighter Roja

Prophet Samuel Henry, widely known as Prophet De-Lighter Roja, is a Ghanaian spiritual leader and prophet who has gained significant attention for his prophetic declarations, some of which have been perceived as controversial.

Operating primarily through social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook, he has amassed a considerable following.

In January 2025, Prophet Roja prophesied the death of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene, stating it would occur before the first week of May.

Watch the video of Prophet Roja sharing his vision about the NPP MP below:

Netizens call for prayers for NPP MPs

The preacher's remarks have triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some called for prayers for the NPP MP, others criticised the preacher for his remarks. Others also guessed who the MP was.

@Darkeymawuli@gmail.com wrote:

"You are not bro why😂😅"

@Mavis Abankwa wrote:

"Please God protect Afenyo Markins for us in Jesus mighty name 🙏"

@Donfranky07 wrote:

"Some of the Pastors create prophecies by themselves and then work on them to manifest."

@Abdul Samed Yassir wrote:

"Afenyo markins anaaaa 🤣🤣"

@Akwasi Ntim wrote:

"Afenyo Markins should call this man of God."

Karma Seer drops prophecy about Vice President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Karma President made headlines after his prophetic declaration regarding Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang went viral.

The Ghanaian seer has advised the Vice President to resign from her position due to the vision he has received about her.

He warned that the Vice President might not recover if she faces a medical emergency ever again.

