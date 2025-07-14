Angel Asiamah, the husband of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, has called on President Mahama and Vice President Prof Opoku-Agyemang to pardon his wife

During church service on Sunday, July 13, 2025, Angel Asiamah and all the church members knelt and asked for forgiveness on Agradaa's behalf

Many people in the comment section hailed Mr Asiamah as a supportive and loving husband to Agradaa

Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has pleaded with President John Dramani Mahama to pardon his wife after she was handed a 15-year sentence.

Angel Asiamah requests a presidential pardon for Agradaa

During church service on Sunday, July 13, 2025, Angel Asiamah and all the church members of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries went on their knees to ask for forgiveness from anyone Nana Agradaa might have wronged.

"We plead with the president of the Republic of Ghana, the president of the land, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and his vice, Her Excellency, our mother Jane, the wife of the president, the First Lady of the land, our mother Lordina, head pastors, christians, radio presenters, bloggers and everyone that Agradaa has spoken against should forgive her."

Mr Asiamah mentioned that God had forgiven the sins of Agradaa, and that was the reason she was still alive. Therefore, everyone she had wronged should, in turn, forgive her.

While Mr Asiamah was preaching, other church members were in their seats and prayed fervently to God for him to listen to their prayers.

Agradaa's husband's plea comes on the back of the controversial televangelist being jailed for 15 years after she was found guilty of fraud.

Reactions to Asiamah's plea to President Mahama

Mr Asiamah's plea to President Mahama and his vice, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, and everyone that his wife, Nana Agradaa, had wronged touched the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Others also hailed him for being a supportive, loving husband and for standing by his wife during these tough times.

The reactions of social media users to Mr Asiamah's plea are below

Efya’s Husband ❤️🥰 said:

"This man will one day become a good pastor and a true man of God."

Ayam_Jossie said:

"Even if the government won’t forgive her, Mr Asiamah has really shown her love ❤️."

Victorious Eunice Hephzibah said:

"In case your plea gets attention, step up and put her in order. Don't be silent when she's going wayward and misleading others. Let her know that you did this for her to change for the better."

Believer said:

"Angel Asiamah is a wise man, but he should have advised Agradaa."

Enamwuraba Akua said:

"Were you not the backing vocalist when she fooling around."

Agradaa's daughter Rihanna sings Black Sherif's song. Image Credit: @angelasiamah and @originalagradaa

Source: Instagram

Agradaa’s daughter dances to Black Sherif’s song

YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna, the daughter of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, sparked reactions online after posting a video dancing and singing along to musician Black Sherif’s Where Dem Boyz.

In the viral clip, she appeared playful and expressive, with many viewers interpreting her performance as a subtle response to those criticising her family during this period.

While some people took issue with the video and comments in the thread, others praised her energy and noted her passion for music and dance.

