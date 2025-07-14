Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Agyemang Badu II led a symbolic eight-mile walk from Dormaa Ahenkro to Dormaa Amasu to pay his last respects to the late Ankobeahene

Community members noted that this is the first time in 17 years the Dormaahene has undertaken such a journey

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some praising him and others criticising him

History repeated itself as the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II, walked eight miles to mourn a deceased sub-chief, Barima Dei Kusi Gyabaah Il (Dormaa Ankobeahene).

In a video, the revered paramount chief was seen in the company of members of the Dormaa Traditional Council covering the distance.

Dormaahene makes history again by walking 8 miles to a funeral. Image source: Dormaahene

Source: Facebook

According to onlookers, the Dormaahene walked from Dormaa Ahenkro to Dormaa Amasu, through Dormaa Aboabo, to pay his last respects to the beloved sub-chief.

This is the first time in 17 years since the Dormaahene embarked on such a journey, people from his community say.

Barima Dei Kusi Gyabaah II passes on

In March 2025, the Dormaa Traditional Council commemorated the formal announcement for the passing of Barima Dei Kusi Gyabaah, (Amasuhene/Ankobeahene) of the Dormaa Traditional Council, after his heartbreaking demise. It was also announced that he would be buried in July 2025.

Per customs and tradition, the Dormaahene was expected at the funeral, and he showed up in style. Osaadeayo Agyemang Babdu and his kinsmen were clad in black and red outfits, marching enthusiastically to the funeral grounds.

It is unclear what the Dormaahene sought to achieve with this move; however, he has triggered various reactions on social media.

Who is the Dormaahene?

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II, is the revered traditional head of Dormaa.

He is widely known for championing developmental initiatives within the Dormaa area, including scholarships for brilliant but needy students, major infrastructural projects, and impactful environmental programs.

In addition to these efforts, he actively performs traditional rites and customs, often engaging directly with his community members to strengthen cultural bonds and promote unity.

Watch the video of the Dormaahene marching with his community members below:

Source: YEN.com.gh