Okatakyie Afrifa Descends on Ibrahim Mahama For Hiding Behind Philanthropy to "Steal" Ghanaians
- Okatakyie Afrifa has shared his frustrations about Ghanaian industrialist Ibrahim Mahama
- In a recent video, the viral sensation lamented about Ibrahim Mahama's antics, hiding behind his generosity
- Afrifa, in his attempt to shed light on Ibrhaim Mahama's sinister motives to cover up his tracks, sent a message to Ghanaians
Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa has criticised Ibrahim Mahama's series of philanthropic efforts towards Ghanaians.
The viral sensation during a recent broadcast of his online For The Records show claimed that Ibrahim Mahama was hiding behind his philanthropic image to plunder the country and its resources.
According to Okatakyie Afrifa, the wealthy industrialist and CEO of Engineers and Planners' efforts, driving his brother John Dramani Mahama, the president of Ghana, was all part of his antics to court public goodwill while he continues his sinister wealth creation moves.
Okatakyie Afrifa, known for his apathy towards the government in power, blamed Ghanaians for being swayed by Ibrahim Mahama's money and antics.
In his rants, Okatakyie Afrifa referenced Ibrahim Mahama's historic acquisition of the Black Volta Gold Mining Project.
The industrialist announced a $100 million facility from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to acquire the project.
Sir Sam Jonah, who is the Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, described Ibrahim Mahama's acquisition as the first large-scale, indigenous-owned gold mining project in the country.
He described it as “a long overdue breakthrough and a powerful symbol of what is possible when vision meets courage and ambition meets execution”.
Video of Okatakyie Afrifa chastising Ibrahim Mahama
Netizens react to Afrifa's rants about Ibrahim Mahama
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ibrahim Mahama's
Mz koranteng said:
"Aaah the way he switched to a low tone ….its true this guy wants to be like Kevin Taylor."
Charles Baah wrote:
"Because he is helping people, that's the reason why we want to give Ghana to him. Aside him the rest ll chop the money they ll not help."
Patrick remarked:
"So thus this guys backing vocalists stays with him in the same room or ,they always wait for him at the studio? eii 😁😁😁gyimi nie."
A better tomorrow noted:
"Despite started all these philanthropist way back before Ibrahim Mahama but they never appreciated him all bcos he’s from Ashanti."
Santos shared:
"But afrifa is gradually collapsing NPP. He makes Ghanaians hating NPP the more."
dugbatey6 helena Narki
"He is helping his country so put politics aside."
Okatakyie slams President Mahama
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa chastised Ibrahim Mahama for driving President John Mahama during a visit to people displaced by tidal wave flooding in the Volta Region.
Speaking on his show, For The Records, he advised the businessman to stay away from government business, with many social media users agreeing with his comments about the situation.
