A video of Archbishop Duncan Williams sharing his frustrations about reports of him praying for John Mahama to run for president again has popped up

The Action Chapel founder was disappointed as he denied the rumours of him contracting church leaders to engineer Mahama's third term spiritually

The renowned religious leader is believed to have laid a curse on an individual as he addressed the issue.

The founder and leader of the Action Chapel, Archbishop Duncan Williams, has reacted to rumours about him soft-launching John Dramani Mahama's third term.

Archbishop Duncan Williams Angrily Prays Against Critics Accusing Him Of Seeking Mahama's Third Term

Source: Youtube

The rumours indicate that the renowned church leader contracted a few of his colleagues to spiritually help Ghana's president to unconstitutionally secure a third term, whose tenure ends in 2028.

In a video signed by YEN.com.gh, the Archbishop disappointingly addressed the issue and rubbished the rumours.

The video captured him during a ministration lamenting about how this generation, aided by the internet and social media, has become reckless with their words.

In his brief address, the Archbishop is believed to have laid a curse on an individual whose name he refused to mention.

Who insulted Archbishop Duncan Williams?

It's unclear who the target of Archbishop Duncan Williams' rants is. The Archbishop's issues with his critics can be tied to the former Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Abronye DC.

The politician in June 2025, reportedly chastised the Archbishop, calling him a money-hungry preacher.

He accused the preacher of advocating for John Dramani Mahama's third term by arguing that the four years weren't enough for him to manage the country.

Opambour responds to Abronye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian prophet Rev Dr Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1, has reacted to Abronye's allegations against President John Dramani Mahama.

Opambour held an evening church service with his junior pastors during which he claimed that God, and not a pastor, had guaranteed President John Dramani Mahama an eight-year term despite him being eligible to serve only his remaining four-year term.

Prophet Opambour reiterated that none of the alleged plans from Ghanaian clergymen would help the National Democratic Congress statesman serve a third term.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh