Ama Ayirebi accused DVLA officials of misusing their power during a routine stop, where she did not have the two safety triangles

She shared a video on Instagram explaining the alleged situation and expressing frustration about the lack of education on the law

Following the incident, Ama praised the DVLA for its swift and professional response after she reported the matter to their headquarters

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to accuse officials of the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA) of abusing their power after she was subjected to a routine stop.

A Ghanaian lady, Ama Ayirebi, accuses some DVLA officials of abusing their authority after she was stopped for a routine check. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video making waves on social media, the young lady, identified as Ama Ayirebi, claimed that the DVLA officers misused their power by forcing her to stop and making her pay a fine for a somewhat trivial offence.

She disclosed that she and the officials engaged in a back-and-forth argument because she just had one car safety triangle instead of two. Ama stated that she had no idea about the law and was forced to exit her vehicle.

Ghanaian lady calls out DVLA officials

Ama stated that the officers should have handled the case with care and educated her on the law instead of apprehending her forcefully and reportedly seizing her licence. Worse, she said it happened on her birthday.

A lady narrates her alleged ordeal with some officers of the DVLA because of she only had one safety triangle in her car. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sharing the footage on Instgram, Ama explained the situation, her voice filled with frustration and distress.

She stated that the situation with the officers had escalated when she picked up her phone to film the event.

"So this happened on my birthday.

"We literally stepped out of the house - not even two minutes in - and boom, DVLA stops us right in front of my gate. Same spot they stopped us last week. Same issue: 'You need two warning triangles'.

"We were fined last week and fixed everything… or so we thought. Turns out we were supposed to have two triangles instead of one. No one told us that part."

She also disclosed that she immediately reported the case to the DVLA headquarters, and it was handled better than she had hoped.

"But to be fair, I also want to say this: when I reported it, @dvlaghofficial actually responded really quickly. Someone reached out directly, they looked into it, and handled it professionally. And I appreciate that. That’s all we really ask for. Not perfection, but accountability."

The video of the driver narrating her DVLA ordeal is below.

Ghanaians react to woman's DVLA incident

Many of her followers were quick to sympathise with her, calling for the authorities to look into the matter among citizens. Some of the comments are below.

Potted_with_lovegh commented:

"2 triangles 😂 but first educate us, when we err you can hold us accountable! As simple as that."

Fa.obeng said:

"Truly a sad scene. Even reaching out to forcefully grab your phone? He may actually be liable for assault. So sorry to see you go through this."

Oforiwaa wrote:

"So why do they give only 1 triangle when you register your car?"

Appiah commented:

"What right does a DVLA officer have to seize a licence lol 😂??"

Arama_b said:

"What he did could effectively be considered as assault and battery. 🤔"

Nigerian investor applauds DVLA

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian investor, Osaretin Victor Asemota, praised Ghana's DVLA for its top-notch services.

He said he was not only pleased by the how the service was operated but also lauded the ambiance at the DVLA prestige office.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh