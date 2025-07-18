Romantic Ghanaian Man Flies Wife to France to Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary
A Ghanaian couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in a very romantic way, warming many hearts on social media.
The couple flew to France to commemorate their beautiful love journey, on a trip which seemed to have been sponsored by the husband.
Before their trip, the man gave the woman the option to choose how they would mark the great occasion.
He walked up to his partner in a video shared on TikTok, holding two sheets with "Paris" written on one and "sex" on the other.
Fortunately, Paris was her choice, and with that, they packed their bags and went to France. The lovers shared videos of their journey in a post on the TikTok handle of @Ntiriwaa, with the caption:
"Gods plan never fails! Every love story is special, unique and beautiful, but ours is my favourite 😍. Cheers 🥂to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together 🥹Thank you, God my heart is filled with so much gratitude."
Watch the video of the couple celebrating their anniversary below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
