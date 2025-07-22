A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), seeking to lead the Students' Representative Council (SRC), has commenced a road construction project.

The young man, Reginald Joojo Gwira, in a bid to prove to his schoolmates that he's capable of handling their affairs, decided to fix a poor road near the school, which has been a major problem on campus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Joojo had employed the service of a motor grader, which was actively working on the road at the engineering gate.

A group of students, believed to be his supporters, was seen actively campaigning for the young man while the grader fixed the road.

Students who saw the project shared their views on whether he has a chance of leading the school.

Who is Reginal Joojo Gwira

Reginald Joojo Gwira is a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He is a proactive leader who aspires to be the next SRC President.

According to details online, Joojo hails from the Western Region and is Catholic by faith. He hopes to win the SRC race with his running mate, Clifford Mensah.

Videos of Joojo on the internet show the young man actively working with students, sharing knowledge, answering questions, and offering guidance to help support them educationally.

Watch the video of Joojo's road construction project below:

