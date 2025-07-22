An old video from 2022 showing the Igbo King with his wife, Liberty Quainoo, and their children has gone viral on social media

The video has resurfaced amid the controvery over Eze Chuckwudi Jude Ihenetu's alleged plans to establish an Igbo kingdom in Ghana

The Igbo King and his wife reportedly have seven children together, five biological children and two adopted children

A video that showed the family life of the Igbo King with his wife and children has emerged on social media amid the controversy over his alleged plans to establish a kingdom.

Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Chuckwudi Jude Ihenetu shows off his family including his wife, Liberty Quainoo, and five children. Image credit: @gossips24tv, @joynews

Source: Instagram

The Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Dr Chuckwudi Jude Ihenetu, sparked a controversy after an old video of him speaking about building an Igbo village went viral.

In the video, he laid forward his plans to purchase 50 acres of land in Ningo Prampram to realise his vision.

His statements in the video caused an uproar and led to calls for authorities to deal with the Igbo King to protect Ghana’s sovereignty.

Eze Ihenetu was forced to hold a press conference, during which he denied any plans to build a kingdom in Ghana.

Igbo King shows off wife and children

Amid the controversy, a resurfaced video of the Igbo King with his family has caused a stir on social media.

The video, a Joy News report, was recorded in 2022 ahead of a World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria.

The Igbo King, his wife, Liberty Quainoo, and their children discussed the game and their reasons for either supporting Ghana or Nigeria.

Four children - Angel, Martin, Evans, Liberty - were named in the documentary.

According to reports, Ihenetu and his wife have five biological children and two adopted children.

The TikTok video of the Igbo King with is wife is below.

Igbo King’s wife and children stirs reactions

Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions to the video of the Igbo King and his family.

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments below.

CEO OF ASKIA SEA CRAGO said:

"The real wife is in Nigeria and the one in Ghana is for business 😄😄😄."

Cao wrote:

"Ah so is this what Joy news reports on? Joy news paa."

Samuel onyebuchi commented:

"If Ghanaians give this man an opportunity he will develop Accra and turn it to Dubai. Igbo mens are nation builders."

dannywoods64 said:

"At first I heard he had only 5 kids and now 7 kids...hmmm."

lazarushillary5 wrote:

"Lovely family, God bless your beautiful family."

AGYA commented:

"Look at that man claiming himself as a king,"

Odadie Music🎚🎙🇬🇭 said:

"He is not king here so never give him that name."

