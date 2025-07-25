Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah, an NPP spokesperson, claimed that a pastor prophesied against NDC elders over the National Cathedral controversy

Gyewu-Appiah described the NDC's opposition to the project as a "trap" designed to identify those who supported Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians reacted to Gyewu-Appiah's statement, with many questioning the truth of the prophecy and criticising its political intentions

A controversial statement by Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team, regarding the National Cathedral project has stirred political waters in Ghana.

The NPP spokesperson claimed that some elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may face divine punishment for not opposing the controversial National Cathedral project.

In an interview on a Ghanaian talk show, Gyewu-Appiah boldly shared the prophecy he had received that morning concerning the project.

According to him, a pastor warned that if the NDC fails to vocally oppose the controversial National Cathedral project, God will descend on some of the party's elders.

In his words:

"A pastor called me and said that if the NDC people, the elders in the NDC, who are not taking a strong stance against the National Cathedral, are touched by God, they will start dying one by one."

NPP spokesperson warns NDC against divine punishment

The National Cathedral has been a point of contention since its inception, with the two main political formations in the country, the ruling NDC and the opposition NPP, taking different stands on the project.

A section of Ghanaians view it as a necessary national landmark that will serve as a place for national worship, reflection, and tourism. However, in recent days, there have been rumours of corruption and misappropriation of funds.

Gyewu-Appiah further explained that the NDC’s overall opposition to the cathedral project is not only a political stance but also a "trap" set by the party.

He claimed that the NDC wished to identify those who truly supported the former president, Nana Akufo-Addo, and his ambitious project.

He argued that the NDC's stance was calculated to see which pastors, elders, and key figures would speak out in favour of the cathedral.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to Gyewu-Appiah's NDC prophecy

This strong statement made by Gyewu-Appiah ignited a storm of reactions, with supporters of the NPP viewing it as a divine sign and critics dismissing it as an unfortunate political manoeuvre. Some of the comments are below.

@Atongo4gh commented:

"Either he's lying or the man of God is lying."

@HyperGist_ said:

"May God use you as an example for lying on His name. Aside being shameless, these guys take Ghanaians for fools. To hell with that cathedral."

@nanayawamp89846 wrote:

"May God forgive him 👏 he doesn’t know what he’s doing."

@GHDeservesBest commented:

"A man of God told you? Not any righteous or God-fearing person, but you, a criminal who hasn’t even repented? Then that so-called man of God must also be a criminal."

Akufo-Addo's role in National Cathedral under scrutiny

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Solomon Owusu of the Movement for Change urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to question former president Nana Akufo-Addo over the National Cathedral project.

He claimed payments were made before official agreements and called for an investigation into Akufo-Addo’s role.

Owusu also demanded that the National Cathedral project be scrapped, calling it a misuse of taxpayers’ money.

