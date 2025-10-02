Late Namong SHS student Abena Pascaline's friends bitterly wept as they attended her funeral in the Ashanti Region on October 2

The second-year student died in September after taking an exeat from school to return home, only to be found at her alleged boyfriend’s house

Social media users shared heartbroken reactions to the video of the high schoolers weeping, with some sending words of condolence

A video of students of the Namong Senior High School in Offinso weeping bitterly at the funeral of their late classmate, Abena Pascaline, has evoked sorrow online.

Pascaline Acheampong, known on social media as Abena Pascaline, was reported dead in September after she was given an exeat from school to travel home due to alleged ill health.

Without informing her parents and teachers, she decided to visit her alleged boyfriend.

Her father stormed her boyfriend's home after discovering his daughter was not at school, and caused his arrest and that of others at the residence, suspecting his daughter had been kidnapped.

Following Abena Pascaline's death, reports claimed she had harmed herself due to her father’s actions, but he later refuted them, stating that he suspected she died from malaria.

Abena Pascaline goes home

On October 2, the final funeral rites for the late second-year student of Namong SHS were held in the Ashanti Region.

Videos from Abena Pascaline's funeral grounds showed family members, friends and loved ones engulfed by grief over the 16-year-old’s tragic death.

Cries of anguished pain filled the air while others stood around, dejected.

Below is a TikTok video depicting the sad scenes at the funeral of Pascaline Abena Acheampong.

Namong SHS students weep at Abena Pascaline’s funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, students at Namong SHS wept inconsolably over the demise of their late classmate.

The students, who were in uniform, formed one long line as they arrived at the funeral grounds.

Many of them were seen weeping bitterly and wiping their faces with white handkerchiefs as they struggled to process the tragedy.

Social media users were left heartbroken over the video, with many sending words of support to the young students.

The TikTok video of Namong SHS students weeping at Abena Pascaline’s funeral is below.

Reactions to Abena Pascaline's funeral

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad scenes of Namong SHS students weeping at Abena Pascaline's funeral.

James said:

"Aww may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🙏🙏."

Dove wrote:

"My condolences."

user5365659882289 commented:

"God, please give my daughters wisdom and the fear of you. Amen."

Abena Pascaline's father addresses her death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Pascaline's father denied claims that his daughter was involved in an amorous relationship with a man when she died.

Looking visibly sad, he explained he was not aware of any relationship because his late daughter never mentioned to him that she had a boyfriend.

He also denied claims that Abena Pascaline was a stubborn or bad girl, as has been portrayed online ever since news of her demise went viral.

