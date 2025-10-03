A video of a British man speaking about his planned journey from London to Kumasi has surfaced on social media

In a video that has since gone viral, the man indicated that he wanted to come to Ghana to return to the ashes of his late Ghanaian fiancée

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions, praising the man for his decision

Daniel, a British man, has announced his decision to embark on an audacious journey on foot to walk from London to Kumasi to honour the memory of his late Ghanaian fiancée.

Shedding light on his intended journey, the middle-aged man in the now-viral video on TikTok explained he birthed the idea two days after the funeral of his late Ghanaian fiancée, Caroline.

The man, who appeared sad as he spoke, said he opened up about his proposal to walk to Ghana to his mother and others in his circle, who encouraged him.

In preparing for this adventurous yet daunting walk, Daniel stated that he had already embarked on short-distance walks of 10, 15, and 20 miles.

Initially, the middle-aged man explained that he intended to start his walk from London to Kumasi on September 20, 2025, the day he and his late fiancée were supposed to get married.

He said his initial plan changed due to an injury he suffered at work, hence his decision to start the journey on November 7, 2025.

Daniel then concluded by thanking all those who had openly offered words of encouragement to him after he shared his plan with the netizens of the world.

The man disclosed in the caption of the video that his purpose in embarking on the walk was to return his late fiancée’s ashes to Kumasi.

"I'm walking from London to Ghana to fulfill a promise I made to my late fiancée Caroline, to take her ashes back home to Kumasi, Ghana!" his caption read.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 44,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Reactions to walking from London to Kumasi

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have commended the British man for his decision to return the ashes of his late fiancée to her hometown.

ZEB stated:

"It will encourage the youth in Ghana to walk from Ghana to London."

RHAHIM replied:

"Please, I will go back with you when you're returning to the UK."

loviaamy added:

"Pass Amsterdam, let me join you. I can't miss a dirty December!"

Elle opined:

"Ghanaians, please start making lots of fufu for this man."

serenajemimaxo stated:

"The whole Ghanaian community is behind you. We're rooting for you."

Man rides a bicycle from Belgium to Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man from Belgium reportedly rode a bicycle from his country to Ghana.

A viral video captured him in a cycling kit, riding in the rain in a town in the Western Region.

He then opened up to an onlooker, stating that he set off from Belgium on a bicycle with the mission of riding to Ghana.

