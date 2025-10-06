A young man went on a date and described it as the most traumatic experience in his life after he recounted all that transpired

In a video, the young man said the lady he went on the date with was accompanied by her father, who bombarded him with questions throughout

Social media users who watched his video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on his story

A young Ghanaian man narrated how a lady he was in a 'talking stage' with brought her father to their first date for the dad to question him as if he was asking to marry his daughter.

The young man said he met the lady on Snapchat after she slid into his DM, and they started talking to get to know each other better.

Ghanaian man shares his experience after he went on a first date with a lady accompanied by her father. Photo credit: @thedenreports

In a video on X, the disappointed young man said the lady reached out when she saw his post, which indicated that he was done with relationships.

"So I made a video about a month ago talking about the fact that I was totally done with relationships. Then this girl referred to that message and said, 'Why are you done with relationships when your wife is literally just here?' with two love emojis."

After hesitating for a while, the young man responded to the message. According to him, they slowly moved from the DMs to Facetiming all in the bid to know each other better.

The young man said that during the talking stage, they found out they both loved pasta. So he asked her on a pasta date, which she agreed to.

He got to the venue earlier to settle and wait for the lady on their first date. The young man said the lady came late and was escorted by her dad.

He added that the man pulled a chair to sit with them and asked him questions throughout the date. The young man indicated that the lady did not say anything throughout the time.

He recounted how the man bombarded him with questions about his career, life experience and other things. He also ordered the food they ate and wine as well.

When the bill came, the girl's dad asked the young man to pay since he was the one who had asked his daughter out. The young man said he spent almost GH¢2000 on the date without speaking to the lady.

He described the experience as the most traumatic in his life.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to young man's date experience

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thedenreports on X. Read them below:

@RichyDonPapa said:

"Back in 2017, I had a similar experience. I went on a date at Peter Pan Restaurant in East Legon, and she showed up with her older brother. He started grilling me about my intentions with his sister, then ordered food and declared I’d be paying. I got up, told him to get lost, and walked out. This guy seems weak; he should have blasted the dad and walked away!"

@SamTuga44 wrote:

"Very patient guy. I respect him for that."

@Astroo__1 said:

"You just got scammed by paying for their lunch, Mr Yakubu."

@andrew692633 wrote:

"I don’t have a problem with the questions. I have problems with the bill. I wouldn’t pay a cent. Make them wash the plates."

@samuelkwakye58 said:

"It’s funny because he’s bold enough to come out. If we open a podcast for men to narrate what they experience in the name of “taking someone on a date”, most of you will be astonished. Men Dey really go through it."

@AbeikuSankofi wrote:

"Lolx 😂😂 at one point I thought the man was trying to protect the daughter and allow you two to have your time, but it seems you will be their investor if you should continue and go for her...but who who's knows maybe they're genuinely looking for someone they can trust and support."

@1joeboi said:

"Why do I feel the man might be her suga daddy, and that you’ve sponsored their date today…you be mumu 😂."

@iamponnet wrote:

"As a man, irrespective of the age difference, respect matters. From the beginning, you should've politely and respectfully set your boundaries and not just follow everything he was tryna do. Men respect men who can stand up for themselves."

