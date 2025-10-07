Korban Adomba Nkrumah and Tallissa Abui Tamaklo were crowned champions in the Orators Public Speaking Challenge season five

94 contestants from 17 schools participated, showcasing their oratory skills through prepared speeches, group challenges, and impromptu rounds

The event celebrated leadership and resilience, with participants delivering powerful speeches that left lasting impressions on judges and audiences

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the auditorium of Academic City University transformed as it hosted the fifth season of the Orators Public Speaking Challenge.

Korban Adomba and Tallissa Abui celebrate victory in the Orators Public Speaking Challenge.

The event was organised by the Academic Talent Development Programme (ATDP) in collaboration with Speech Forces.

The programme was a resounding celebration of communication, bringing together young talents from across Ghana to showcase their oratory prowess.

The challenge attracted 94 contestants from 17 schools. The challenge was designed to meticulously test every aspect of public speaking, including prepared speeches, group challenges, and impromptu rounds.

Korban and Tallissa claim victory

At the heart of this edition were two exceptional voices that captivated the audience and judges alike:

Junior Champion: Korban Adomba Nkrumah from Galaxy International School emerged as the standout performer in the junior category. His speech, delivered with confidence and clarity, left an indelible mark, earning him the top spot.

Senior Champion: Tallissa Abui Tamaklo from SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College (SOS-HGIC) dominated the senior category. Her performance, marked by conviction and originality, secured her the coveted title.

Both champions not only demonstrated exceptional oratory skills but also embodied the spirit of leadership and resilience that the challenge aims to foster.

Two Ghanaians, Korban Adomba Nkrumah and Tallissa Abui Tamaklo receive applause for emerging as champions in the Orators Challenge.

Each participant of the competition brought his or her unique perspective to the stage. Phillipa Sunkwa-Mills and Gadia Amoaka from Galaxy International School represented the junior category with a strong performance.

Season five challenges contestants’ speaking abilities

The senior category was fiercely contested by Samuel Adjei-Kyeremateng from Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC–Legon) and Maame Akosua Degyaw Acka from Christian High School.

The event's format challenged contestants across multiple dimensions:

Prepared Speeches: Participants delivered powerful presentations on topics close to their hearts, showcasing their ability to craft compelling narratives.

Group Challenge: Teams collaborated under time pressure to present thought-provoking ideas, testing their teamwork and quick thinking.

Impromptu Round: Finalists faced the ultimate test of thinking on their feet, persuading the audience with wit and originality.

As the curtains closed on Season five, the victory of Korban and Tallissa represented the promise of a future where young people are empowered to share their perspectives and shape society with words that matter.

The Orators Public Speaking Challenge has become a beacon for leadership development, nurturing the next generation of communicators and change-makers.

