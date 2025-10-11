A construction worker has sustained severe leg injuries after a building in Kasoa New Market collapsed

According to the MCE of the Awutu Senya East, Seth Sabah Serwonoo Banini, it took over two hours for the emergency response team to rescue the victim

He added that the cause of the building collapse will be investigated, and the necessary measures will be taken to bring any offender to book

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rescued a victim who had been trapped under a collapsed building at Kasoa New Market in the Central Region.

The victim, who is a construction worker, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to the Kasoa Polyclinic immediately to receive treatment after being pulled out alive by emergency response teams. He was later transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further care.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Seth Sabah Serwonoo Banini, said it took the emergency response team over two hours to rescue the victim, who was under the debris.

He added that a paramedic team on standby occasionally gave the man under the debris pain relief and other emergency care to keep the worker stable as fire officers carefully removed the rubble.

Two of his colleagues managed to escape the incident without injury.

The accident occurred when the front section of a residential building under renovation collapsed. The owner, Ali Charles, had reportedly hired three masons to reinforce the structure after noticing cracks.

Authorities have since cordoned off the affected structure and evacuated all occupants for safety.

The MCE said that the GNFS and other appropriate stakeholders would investigate the cause of the building collapse and take the necessary steps.

