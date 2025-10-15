A video showing a Ghanaian man advising a tattooed woman about health risks stirred intense backlash

The confrontation escalated as the woman questioned the man's right to comment on her body modifications

Online reactions were split, with some criticising the woman’s response and some Ghanaians defending her

A video of a tense confrontation has stirred comments and reactions online after an elderly Ghanaian man advised a young woman to get rid of her tattoos.

In the trending video, a confrontation ensued in the streets of Ghana, where a yet-to-be-identified woman unleashed her fury on an elderly man who gave friendly advice.

The elderly man in the video found himself on the receiving end of a barrage of insults after reportedly advising the woman about the potential health risks associated with tattoos.

The footage showed the man, dressed in a striped shirt, talking with a younger woman who had a visible tattoo on both her arms and back. The man was said to have warned her concerning a high risk of being diagnosed with cancer.

However, what started as seemingly well-intentioned advice quickly escalated. The woman, visibly agitated, responded with a series of harsh insults, prompting a tense exchange which drew the attention of onlookers.

Instead of ignoring or acknowledging the comment, she launched into a tirade, questioning the man's right to speak to her.

She repeatedly shouted, 'Who are you to stand and advise me?' while raining down a stream of insults.

The situation quickly escalated, drawing the attention of onlookers as the woman's shouting grew louder and more aggressive.

Watch the intense video below:

Viral confrontation video: do tattoos cause cancer?

Tattoos, once stigmatised in many cultures, have become increasingly accepted as a form of personal expression. However, concerns about their potential health risks, including skin cancer, have been a topic of debate.

Using data from Danish twin pairs, they found that tattooed individuals are more frequently diagnosed with skin and lymphoma cancers compared to those without tattoos.

The lymph nodes are a crucial part of the immune system, helping to fight infections and filter harmful substances from the body.

Reactions to elderly man, tattooed woman confrontation

Ghanaians have reacted to the confrontation between the woman with a tattoo and the elderly man.

YEN.com.gh has collected reactions from those who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Nanaezze said:

"Lately you just for watch your back, sideways, then if no danger, face your front with your hustle cos babies with sharp teeth are all over."

@philipBoadi53 wrote:

"Charlie, this our generation dierrr no respect kraaa oooo. So if she did not mind the old man, what will happen. This very sad."

@Tapto_earn commented:

"The old man should’ve minded his business. It’s her body, not a community project. People act like advice is always welcome, even when nobody asked."

Osanju's friend shows off tattoo

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Moomii, a close friend of the late Osanju, was seen in an emotional state at the funeral grounds.

She broke down in tears as she showed off a tattoo she got on her shoulder to honour the memory of the late social media personality.

She displayed the skin marking, which bore the late Osanju's full name and exact date of birth on her right shoulder, sparking reactions.

