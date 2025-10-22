A young lady shared what she classifies as a major red flag when she goes on a first date with a potential lover

The Ghanaian lady said she would not consider dating a man who eats a local dish on their first date

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

A young Ghanaian lady said she would not order a local dish on a first date with someone she loves.

She added that she will consider it a red flag if her date orders a local dish as well.

A Ghanaian lady says ordering a local dish on a first date is a red flag to her.

In a video on X, the young lady said she would rather order non-Ghanaian meals and leave a good impression on her date.

She indicated that only uncouth people eat a local dish on their first date with a potential lover.

"Why should I eat a local dish? I'm not a bush girl. Maybe on the second date you can order fufu or banku, but if you do that on a first date, it's a red flag."

She stated that the local meals will be reserved for when she is home, with her friends or on a second date and beyond.

The lady added that another thing she considers a red flag is loud people.

She claimed she does not like people who can shout and speak anyhow. She would prefer someone who calls his girlfriend 'mama.'

Watch the video below:

Lady declining local meals on dates blasted

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @JasperZiggle on X. Read them below:

@KoffiBuckles asked:

“Can she use cutlery?”

@Skirt419 said:

“She is lying...For all you know sef...she no chop continental before.”

@asaplamarjnr wrote:

“Generation na omo ba no omo agyimi ruff herh, and I thought my gen was bad. Weide3 banku gen paa o.”

@MohammedMilk2 said:

“So if you eat it on the second date, you are not a bush person anymore? 🤣.”

@otuaddy wrote:

“Chale, I don’t blame the girls oo ebi these interviewers wey dey fool.”

@breddaman_ said:

“You no dey like local dish, wey you no fit speak English, lol.”

@W0Kwasia wrote:

“Gari will always win. First date: gari with full milk, the small size with groundnuts. Second date: Gashit. Third date: Eba with okro. Fourth date: she never go come again 😂😂.”

@GodChris3 said:

“But she can take it on the 2nd date and become a bush girl that was waiting to show her talent...Some weird mindset.”

@Mr_Shaibuu wrote:

“Lol she dey understand the local dish lol 😂.”

@benasa24 said:

“She is a red flag 🚩 herself, she talks anyhow.”

A Ghanaian explains why she would not agree to date a broke guy. Photo credit: @taylor_roams

Lady rejects first date with GH¢50 budget

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady explained why she would not date a guy with a GH¢50 budget.

She explained that such a guy would not be able to afford her needs because of financial constraints.

Ghanaians who took to the comments section shared their varied thoughts on the matter.

