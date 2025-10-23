A Ghanaian man warned that electing Kennedy Agyapong as NPP flagbearer would spell doom for the party

He accused Agyapong of hypocrisy, recalling past insults toward the party and President Akufo-Addo

The man dismissed Agyapong’s promises as empty, urging delegates not to make a decision they’d regret

A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions online after he argued that electing Kennedy Agyapong as the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s flagbearer would be a grave mistake.

A Ghanaian man says NPP's Kennedy Agyapong is not fit to be the flagbearer of the NPP.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, who identified himself as a member of the NPP, stated that doom would await the party if its delegates elect the politician as its flagbearer.

NPP's Presidential Elections Committee had earlier announced January 31, 2026, as the date for its Presidential primaries.

The candidates are Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Ghanaian advises against picking Ken as flagbearer

However, the NPP member based his argument on what he claimed was Agyapong's history of hypocrisy, recounting how Agyapong once called the NPP a 'useless party' and heavily criticised its leaders, including President Akufo-Addo.

The speaker questioned Kennedy Agyapong's substance and electability, asking what viable message he could present to the broader Ghanaian electorate.

He dismissed Agyapong's promises to create jobs as empty rhetoric, suggesting that Agyapong lacks a coherent vision.

The man contrasts Agyapong with Alan Kyerematen, a former member of the New Patriotic Party, implying the latter was better than the former.

He concluded by expressing his firm conviction that a vote for Agyapong in the primaries would be a decision the delegates and the party would deeply regret.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man warning against Ken's flagbearership

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@nanaaddotay said:

"Oh, but even without Kennedy Agyapong, the NPP is not going to have a taste of presidency until our lord and saviour comes back."

@ETylerasiedu wrote:

"If they are fooling and doing useless things, won’t he say it for me? That’s even the quality of a good leader to criticise his own faction for the useless things they did. If you don’t understand this, then you are not actually thinking for yourself but just a yes man."

@kankam144 commented:

"It will be much worse for Bawumia to come back for the smart looting association backing him to resume work!"

@MrStrong_Utd stated:

"When did he insult Akuffo Addo? I’m even glad such a lunatic isn’t supporting Hon Ken. There’s no room for his naivety."

Kwesi Nyantakyi joins Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team.

Kwesi Nyantakyi campaigns for Kennedy Agyapong

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), had joined Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team.

In a video shared on X, he was seen canvassing for votes for the former Assin Central MP ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2028 presidential primaries.

Nyantakyi also addressed delegates in the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region. He urged them to vote for Agyapong over Dr Bawumia, as the presidential primaries are set for January 31, 2026.

