Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has praised Nana Konadu Rawlings for her role in empowering women and transforming politics

She recalled the former First Lady's sacrifice of selling her jewellery to fund political campaigns and mobilise support

Nana Oye highlighted Nana Konadu's advocacy for women’s rights, particularly her role in introducing PNDC Law 111

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, has paid tribute to the late Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, describing her as a trailblazer.

In a heartfelt tribute, Nana Oye hailed the late former First Lady for her remarkable contributions and participation in Ghanaian politics.

Speaking after a government delegation visited the Agyeman-Rawlings family to offer condolences on October 27, 2025, she reflected on three unforgettable aspects of Nana Konadu’s legacy.

Nana Oye praises Nana Konadu’s legacy

Nana Oye recalled the lengths to which Nana Konadu went in order to fund her political campaigns, even selling her jewellery and personal belongings to ensure her cause continued.

“Even at times, she would sell her jewellery and personal belongings just to raise funds to continue to campaign or to continue to mobilise,” Nana Oye shared.

Speaking further, she highlighted Nana Konadu’s groundbreaking role in mobilising women for political action, drawing parallels between her efforts and Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s engagement with market women during Ghana's independence struggle.

In her words:

"She changed the face of politics in Ghana, especially in how women engage with politics.”

Nana Konadu’s contributions to women’s rights remembered

The Deputy Chief of Staff further praised Nana Konadu for transforming the role of the First Lady, making it far more active and impactful in national development.

“Our previous First Ladies were not as active as she was, [and] she made the role one that helped their respective husbands to also develop their countries,” she remarked.

Nana Oye also remembered Nana Konadu’s tireless advocacy for women’s rights, particularly her instrumental role in introducing PNDC Law 111, also known as the Interstate Succession Law.

This law protects widows and children, ensuring they are not left destitute upon the death of a husband or father.

“From then until now, women are not sacked from their houses when their husbands die; children are not destitute because of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings,” Nana Oye said.

Nana Oye honours Nana Konadu’s pioneering role

She also remembered Nana Konadu's courage and ambition, notably her historic presidential bid, and her empowering message to women, 'Be bold.'

“Today, we are remembering a matriarch, a woman dedicated to the cause of Ghana and the cause of women in Ghana. May she rest in power.”

Nana Oye extended her heartfelt condolences to the Agyeman-Rawlings family, urging them to continue the extraordinary legacy left behind by Nana Konadu.

Watch the video of the Deputy Chief of Staff's comments below:

