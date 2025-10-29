A Nigerian man shared an interesting post online that has sparked debate across various social media platforms

Feyisayo claimed that reckless spending can be beneficial, insisting that those who spend freely often find their money miraculously returning to them

Netizens shared their views on Feyisayo’s beliefs, with many supporting his claim while others criticised it as misleading and unrealistic

A man has made a bold claim, sparking a widespread debate after asserting that big spenders always find a way to recover financially.

A young Nigerian man has sparked conversations online after boldly claiming that reckless spending is not wasteful, arguing that money spent always finds its way back.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he emphasised that those who spend “recklessly” often experience a miraculous return of their money.

“I’ve recently realised that people who spend recklessly always have some miraculous way of getting money back,” he wrote.

As of publication, the post by X user @feyisayo had over 85,000 views, drawing a flood of mixed reactions.

The viral post, first shared on Monday, October 27, 2025, has become a trending topic among Ghanaians online, with many chipping in to offer their views.

Young Nigerian believes monies spent recklessly always find their way back.

Reactions to Feyisayo’s reckless spending claim

Many agreed with his statement, while others strongly disagreed, offering personal and practical counterarguments.

RhonBeauty said:

“My friends always say I’m not scared of spending, and that’s why I keep getting.”

missjoonieverse commented:

“I am those people. I’ve only ever been broke when I try to be more responsible with my money 😭.”

Gordon996N added:

“Easy come, easy go. God is always on our side.”

javmoor wrote:

“I just believe if I spend money, I’m bound to get more of it eventually — sooner or later 😭🤕.”

However, Iam_jbless countered the argument, saying:

“Wait until you’re looking for money for a business or a venture that will change your life. Money to waste is always available because that’s a pact between you and the evil of the world.”

Some netizens are debunking claims that reckless spenders always find a miraculous way of getting the money back.

Some social media users have criticised the belief that people who spend recklessly always get their money back.

Ghanaian lady analyses big spending in relationships

In a related social buzz, a young Ghanaian woman caused a stir online after claiming that a man needs GH¢10,000 to take her on a date.

In a viral video, she explained that the amount would cover her hair, outfit, shoes, bag, transportation, and the meal itself, preferably at the Kempinski Hotel.

When asked about her choice, she confidently stated that she preferred a man who could meet her standards and offer her the best.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, relationship coach Seyram Avortri said:

“Men are not obliged to spend on ladies in relationships. It’s their money, and they decide what to do with it.”

Man shares 3 websites to earn big

YEN.com.gh earlier published a report in which Ghanaian digital creator Paa Kwesi Folson shared three legitimate websites where Ghanaians can earn foreign currency online.

In a video, Paa Kwesi Folson mentioned platforms such as Selar, Selly, and Coachly, describing each as a reliable source of digital income.

He also encouraged followers to explore ClickBank for affiliate marketing, emphasising that these platforms have helped many Africans build sustainable online income streams.

