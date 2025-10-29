Prophet Akwasi Danso prophesied that the NDC would defeat the NPP in the upcoming presidential election

The head pastor claimed that President Mahama’s prayers and efforts played a significant role in the NDC’s victory

Prophet Akwasi stated that Mahama is God’s chosen leader and emphasised that his prophecy is unchangeable

Prophet Akwasi Danso, the head pastor of Saviour Way Ministry Int'l has stirred reactions over his latest prophecy on the forthcoming presidential election.

While appearing as a guest on Kosapafm, the man of God delivered the prophecy regarding the two major political parties and the nation's political future.

He stated that due to President John Dramani Mahama's efforts and prayers, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would subdue the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, NDC will not only win the next presidential election but will also secure a 'solid' victory in the 2032 election.

He claimed that his statement is a divine vision from God and it cannot be altered.

"In 2028, God will hand over power to the NDC. Even when they win the upcoming election, the NDC will win again in 2028. They will have a nice victory. It is something that is in the spiritual realm and nothing can change it.," he said.

Prophet Akwasi also said that Mahama is God's chosen one and God is happy with the current government.

Prophet Uche prophesies about NPP primaries

In a similar story reported by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche claimed that he had seen the results of the 2028 general elections as well as the 2026 NPP presidential primaries.

Prophet Eric Uche has consistently shared 'doom' prophecies about events in Ghana and around the world, sparking constant online debate.

According to Prophet Uche, he has already seen the results of these elections in the spiritual realm.

"The 2028 election has already been held in the spiritual realm, and I know who will win. I know everything that will happen. I also know who has won the NPP primaries. I would share more details soon because some people have come to see me for some spiritual interventions. But I know everything that would happen,” he said.

Several senior NPP politicians, including former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, are all contesting to be named as the next flagbearer of Ghana’s main opposition party.

The elections have been scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Following the NPP flagbearer elections, the winner is expected to contest against the next NDC flagbearer in the 2028 general elections.

Ghanaian prophet's prophecy about 2028 presidential election

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah, a renowned Ghanaian pastor, released a prophecy regarding Ghana’s next presidential election.

According to the popular preacher, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win with 53% of the vote, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will secure 44.78%, with Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force Movement taking third place.

In his prophecy, Prophet Sowah named Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC National Chairman, as the next president, succeeding John Dramani Mahama.

