The Headmaster of University Practice SHS has urged the Ministry of Education and GES to reinstate Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in schools

Lamenting the impact of the ongoing PTA ban, teachers complained that indiscipline among students has sharply increased since the policy took effect

Meanwhile, some parents and stakeholders have accused school authorities of illegally charging PTA levies without government approval

Serious concerns have resurfaced over the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) continued ban on Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meetings in second-cycle institutions.

The Headmaster of the University Practice SHS in Cape Coast is calling for the reintroduction of the Parents and Teachers Association.

Source: UGC

In a recent documentary by The Fourth Estate, the headmaster of University Practice SHS in Cape Coast, Charles Agyapong Boamah, voiced deep frustration about the challenges schools face due to the prolonged suspension of PTA activities.

The documentary, posted in October 2025, captured the frustrations of teachers, headmasters, and parents who believe the absence of PTA engagement is worsening discipline and accountability across senior high schools.

Mr Boamah lamented that despite numerous appeals, the government has yet to lift the ban, leaving schools without a structured platform to discuss performance, development, and student welfare issues with parents.

Why PTA meetings must be brought back

Explaining why PTAs remain crucial, Mr Boamah argued that the vacuum created by the ban has forced parents to form alternative “Parent Associations (PAs).”

However, he noted that these new groups lack formal structure and the necessary involvement of school authorities, making them ineffective.

“Government has even banned these Parent Associations from meeting on school premises,” he revealed.

“So, if parents can’t meet in the schools their children attend, then in whose interest are they meeting?”

He continued, “The schools need to give parents reports on their children’s performance. Without the PTA, there’s no formal way to ensure accountability between parents, teachers, and administrators.”

Mr Boamah emphasised that the PTA is not just a social group but an essential governance structure that promotes transparency, discipline, and collaboration within the educational system.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Teachers decry growing indiscipline in SHS

The documentary also featured teachers expressing concern over rising levels of indiscipline among students.

Ajaratu Musah Zacharia, a teacher at University Practice SHS, described the current wave of students entering senior high schools as “very difficult to handle.”

Senior Housemaster Mark Antony Kwashie recounted a near-death experience during a violent altercation in the boys’ dormitory.

"In the process, I had a deep cut, and I was stabbed in my back," Mark Antony explained.

He noted that such incidents are becoming increasingly common.

“Indiscipline is on the rise. We are doing our best to manage it, but this is not limited to one school; it’s happening nationwide,” he told The Fourth Estate.

Teachers at the University Practice SHS in Cape Coast are complaining of the surge of indiscipline in their school. Image credit: Radio Universe, Fourth Estate/YouTube

Source: UGC

GES warns against illegal PTA levies

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has reiterated that no second-cycle school has been authorised to collect PTA or development levies.

In a statement, GES cautioned that “no head teacher or staff member should engage in collecting PTA levies.”

Even when approved, it stressed, contributions remain voluntary, and no student should be denied school services for non-payment.

Regional and district directors have been directed to monitor compliance and report any breaches for immediate disciplinary action.

“So far, PTAs have not been reconstituted under new guidelines,” the GES statement clarified.

“Any school collecting PTA dues is acting illegally.”

Reports indicate that some institutions, including Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO), were charging as much as GH¢500, leading to complaints from parents whose children were allegedly turned away.

NSMQ 2025: Achimota School redeems its pride

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on how Achimota School secured a semifinal slot in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz, defeating Keta SHTS by 50 points to 34.

Koforidua SHTS followed closely with 31 points.

Achimota’s flawless “Problem of the Day” round marked sweet revenge for its 2024 quarterfinal loss, earning them a chance at the national trophy once again.

Source: YEN.com.gh