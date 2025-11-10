A Ghanaian man shared a prophecy, warning of impending disasters, including kidnappings and explosions

He predicted the deaths of several prominent figures, including politicians and pastors

The prophecy sparked mixed reactions online, with some expressing concern while others criticised the fear-mongering

A Ghanaian man has sparked reactions on social media after delivering prophecies and warnings for Ghana and its citizens.

The Ghanaian man, in a video shared on TikTok, urged Ghanaians to pray for the nation as he had received a vision from the Holy Spirit concerning some impending disasters.

According to him, some social unrest is expected to occur between November 2025 and 2026.

His first prophecy was that he foresaw children being kidnapped in both Ghana and Nigeria.

He then predicted numerous fire outbreaks and explosions across the country. Specific locations he mentioned include schools, warehouses, markets, and a filling station, among others.

He also claimed to have predicted the recent destruction of the China City Mall in Kumasi.

He also stated that a major disaster would occur in the Volta Region.

He said:

"I saw an explosion in certain parts of the Northern Region, and I saw certain explosions in certain parts of the Eastern Region. I saw even an explosion in the Volta Region. I saw various explosions in Ghana."

The Ghanaian man prophesied the deaths of several famous people, including politicians and pastors.

Throughout his warning, he repeatedly encouraged Ghanaians to pray. He emphasises that those events are imminent and that prayer is crucial for the nation.

Ghanaians react to doom prophecy

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Kesemay22 wrote:

"I put my family and I in the blood of Jesus."

KWEKU' SEER said:

"Wow. 😯 For the child kidnapping, I have had a dream about it ooo… May the Lord have mercy."

Ocean commented:

"No weapon formed against Ghanaian students will prosper in Jesus' name."

Mrs Asante wrote:

"Son of David, pls show us Mercy.🙏God protect each and every single soul in Ghana and the country Ghana itself, for that's all we have got.🙏"

Teddy commented:

"Why is it that the Christ who brought the Good News is only bringing out bad events to our "prophets." As Africans, we deserve better than this constant fear mongering. Our problems are many as it is."

DHE KHALIFAH commented:

"Nti nyankopong, won’t you come and take your world? 🌎 Ay3 s3 the prophecy is too much on us, we can’t carry it anymore aah."

