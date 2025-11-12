The Mystic Twins shared their early spiritual encounters with angels and other spiritual beings

They explained that angels do not have wings, and the winged image is a symbolic representation

The twins revealed that angels "fly" through translocation or elevation, rather than with physical wings

Well-known Ghana's mystical twins, Nana Akwasia Agyemand Panyin and Nana Akwasia Agyemang Kakra, have shared their first encounter with spiritual heavenly beings, popularly known as angels.

During an interview, the twins, also known as McAine and McKenzie, shared that their journey into spirituality started with visions of angels.

They also shared how, in time, they were able to distinguish between various spiritual beings, including demons, fallen angels, and gods.

Mystic Twins share encounter with Angels

While speaking with the show's host, they explained that spiritual beings appear in forms that align with an individual's preconceived notions and mental images.

According to the Mystic Twins, they initially saw angels as older white men with grey hair, which was the image they had been taught to associate with divine beings through their religious upbringing.

One of the most captivating insights the twins offered was their explanation of whether angels have wings or not. They claimed that angels do not have literal wings, and the popular imagery of winged angels is a symbolic representation.

"Angels fly, not like birds, but through translocation or elevation, moving from one place to another by will," they explained.

The concept of wings, they argued, serves as a metaphor to convey the idea of spiritual travel and elevation, not a literal physical attribute of angels.

Born and raised in Manhyia–the sacred seat of Ashanti royalty–the Mystic Twins were forged by the legacy of their king, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, and are beneficiaries of his Otuumfuo foundation.

Watch the video of their full explanation below:

