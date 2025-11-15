Professor George M. Bob-Milliar of KNUST has becomed the first Ghanaian and second African to win the ERC Synergy Grant

An academic and lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor George M. Bob-Milliar, has become the first Ghanaian and second African to receive a European Research Council (ERC) Synergy Grant.

Professor Bob-Milliar is one of four researchers who worked on a joint project examining political parties and democracy in Africa.

Other selected projects address topics such as lung cancer metastasis, fire safety in space exploration, and socio-ecological adaptation in East African mountain communities.

For his stellar research work, the Ghanaian researcher was given €10.3 million (GHS 130.5 million) from the ERC.

He is among 239 scientists, comprising 66 research teams, announced to receive a total of €684 million under the ERC Synergy Grant.

Speaking after receiving the award, Professor Bob-Milliar stated that the project, which was the largest empirical study ever conducted, would elevate the connection between democracy and political parties to unprecedented levels.

He added that the scientific output would offer new theoretical and policy-relevant insights.

EU Ambassador to Ghana praises Prof Bob-Milliar

The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, stated that funding for scientific collaboration and research is critical, as it fosters development, progress, and knowledge-driven policymaking that improves people’s livelihoods.

He added that the ERC Synergy Grant awarded to Professor Bob-Milliar demonstrates the EU’s commitment to advancing research beyond its borders and to supporting locally based experts in finding solutions to global challenges.

Skinnebach congratulated Professor Bob-Milliar on the award, underscoring the EU’s dedication to promoting research and development in Ghana and beyond.

What is the ERC Synergy Grant?

The ERC Synergy Grant is an award for research tackling some of the most challenging scientific questions. Set up by the European Union in 2007, the ERC is the premier European funding organisation for frontier research. On average, successful projects receive €10.3 million each.

The ERC Synergy Grants foster collaboration between outstanding researchers, enabling them to combine their expertise, knowledge, and resources to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Ghanaians congratulate Prof Bob-Milliar

Some Ghanaians who came across the news of the ERC grant awarded to Prof Bob-Milliar on the European Union in Ghana’s official X page took to the comment section to share their views.

@ThaGodwin said:

"My research methods lecturer. Congrats, Doc."

@kwasi_championn also said:

"Congratulations Dr. George! I cited this man so many times in my undergrad project work."

@serbeh_anthony commented:

"My supervisor, solid lecturer."



