An old footage of the alleged illegal mining kingpin Iddrisu Zakari's public encounter with the late Daddy Lumba has resurfaced after his arrest.

A video of alleged Gglamsey kingpin Iddrisu Zakari spraying cash on Daddy Lumba at a concert resurfaces after his arrest. Photo source: Erastus Asare Donkor, DADDY LUMBA, @mefrikoforidua/TikTok

On Monday, November 10, 2025, Iddrisu, popularly known as Yaayaa, was apprehended by operatives of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Squad (NAIMOS) for his alleged involvement in galamsey activities within the Osino Residential Area.

Photos of him in handcuffs while in the custody of security operatives also surfaced on social media.

Reports from veteran investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor indicate that the alleged kingpin was caught after agreeing to meet with operatives from NAIMOS to negotiate the release of his arrested thugs and a possible halt to the ongoing investigation into his activities.

Iddrisu's arrest came days after NAIMOS raided his alleged Galamsey site to shut down his illegal operations on the night of Friday, November 7, 2025.

During the raid, two Nigerien nationals and four Ghanaian machete-wielding guards were apprehended.

The alleged galamsey kingpin, Iddrisu, has also reportedly been handed over to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.

The X post announcing the arrest of Iddrisu Zakari is below:

Iddrisu Zakari sprays cash on Daddy Lumba

A day after his arrest by NAIMOS operatives, footage of Iddrisu's appearance at the late Daddy Lumba's musical concert emerged.

In a video, the alleged galamsey kingpin was seen dancing and spraying wads of cash on the late highlife music legend as he performed one of his classic hits on stage at the De Ofosu Plaza Hotel in Koforidua on Easter Saturday.

According to some reports, he splashed over GH₵20,000 on the late Daddy Lumba during their encounter at the concert.

The late Daddy Lumba with his second wife, Odo Broni at a musical concert. Photo source: DADDY LUMBA

Iddrisu's money-throwing gesture attracted the attention of others, who rushed onto the stage to grab the cedi notes that were scattered on the floor.

The viral footage has reignited public anger over how galamsey money fuels luxury and excess while damaging local communities.

The video on X of Iddrisu Zakari spraying cash on the late Daddy Lumba at a musical concert is below:

Reactions to Iddrisu and Daddy Lumba's interaction

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Iambojarmedia commented:

"Dem go release am, person wey get money for this country dey go scotfree."

Dexnellyson said:

"They should give them the water they have been destroying to drink for 6 months."

BorteyRich wrote:

"You see how your man dey smile? He knows this thing no go reach anywhere. dem go leave am soon."

Ibfantastic8 commented:

"Eii, then it means this guy really has money o."

NAIMOS arrests another galamsey kingpin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NAIMOS had arrested another alleged galamsey kingpin, who had reportedly blocked and polluted the Ayensu River at Bisiasi in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Reports indicated that anti-illegal mining security operatives rejected a hefty bribe from the kingpin before he was arrested. NAIMOS operatives reportedly seized his money and equipment and closed down the mining site.

