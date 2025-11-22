A new video circulating online captures the Asantehene displaying impressive golf skills

The King demonstrated his passion for the sport while engaging with experienced golfers in Barbados

His lively presence on the course brought joy to many, especially his people in Asanteman, reaffirming the saying “Asante yɛ ɔman”

The revered King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has once again captured public attention with another wholesome moment from his recent engagements in Barbados.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shows off his golfing skills in Barbados.

A video recently posted by The Ashanti Nation shows the Asantehene confidently taking to the golf course, displaying a smooth, controlled swing that reflects both skill and ease.

Even with the enormous responsibility of overseeing the welfare and development of Asanteman, the King continues to maintain a warm relationship with sports, especially golf.

His calm posture and precision on the course have long made him a favourite whenever he participates in a game.

Many admire how he effortlessly combines leadership with recreation, proving that even leaders of his stature can find balance and joy.

In the circulating video, the Asantehene is seen on a lush green course in Barbados, fully engaged and enjoying a friendly golf session with other experienced golfers.

His composed demeanour and clear enthusiasm have attracted positive reactions online.

Social media users expressed pride and admiration, describing the footage as refreshing and inspiring.

To them, seeing their King relaxed, smiling, and interacting with others on the field is a reminder of his relatable side, one that brings warmth to the hearts of his people both at home and abroad.

Otumfuo pays a courtesy visit to Barbados

On November 12, 2025, Barbados welcomed His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to Ilaro Court as part of activities marking the GUBA Investment Conference and Awards.

The visit highlighted the enduring cultural and historical connections between Barbados, the Caribbean, and Ghana.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley expressed deep appreciation for the Asantehene’s visit.

In a public statement, she described hosting him as “an honour,” emphasising the shared heritage and cultural ties that continue to link Ghana and Barbados.

She noted that their discussions also touched on cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared history.

During the two-day visit, the Asantehene participated in several other official and cultural events.

He also met with the President of Barbados, The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason.

The engagements focused on strengthening partnerships, improving cultural exchange, and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The King’s official visit marked a significant moment which will go a long way in history.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II inspects a baobab tree he planted in Barbados in 2008.

Otumfuo donates three-story dormitory to Sefwi SHS

YEN.com.gh earlier published a story about the great King, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, where he once again demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that every child in the country has access to good education.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, through the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, built and handed over a three-storey girls' dormitory to Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School (SHS) in the Western Region.

The new dormitory has a 600-bed capacity and is equipped with essential amenities, including washrooms, an ironing area, a housemistress’ flat, and a drying area.

