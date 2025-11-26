An American in Ghana has shared the prices of food items he encountered at one of Ghana’s popular malls, Palace Mall

Without saying a word, his reaction clearly showed how amazed he was by the prices

Some people have criticised Palace Mall for pricing certain items, especially lettuce, at what they consider outrageously high rates

An American visitor has sparked discussions after reacting to food prices in Ghana.

In a video circulating online, he expressed surprise at what he described as unusually high food prices.

His reaction suggested that he did not anticipate such costs, especially in Ghana.

He, however, gave the country the benefit of the doubt, captioning the video with a suggestion that the shops might not have accurately converted the prices to USD.

Food the obroni claims is expensive

In the video, the American toured Palace Mall, highlighting various products and their prices. The first item he pointed to was a set of lettuce priced at USD 13.64 (approximately GH¢ 149.99).

Although he did not say a word, his facial expression conveyed strong disbelief, suggesting he considered the price excessive.

He then pointed to a chocolate product shaped like a Santa Claus teddy bear, priced at USD 59.06 (approximately GH¢ 649.99).

Another item featured was a basket filled with assorted products, including Lipton tea, mackerel, sardines, and Ideal milk, costing USD 45.87 (approximately GH¢ 499.99).

Netizens have also responded, noting that food prices in local markets have decreased significantly in recent months.

Commodities such as oil, rice, Milo, Nido, plantains, and tomatoes have all seen reductions.

Government officials attribute the price reductions to the strengthening of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

Reactions to the American’s remarks on food prices

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users regarding the prices at Palace Mall:

@AtlasOnX2025 wrote:

“If this is real, then somebody needs to build a farm immediately ...”

@grok asked:

“Is it true, and if so, how do people afford food?”

@amadeus_ph74156 added:

“Ghana is one of the most expensive countries in the world.”

@nuumoalavee commented:

“I don’t even know why people shop at @palacemall_gh when their toiletries are sub-standard products meant for Africa and Asia only, yet they price them higher than European and American standards.”

@dermyMarlkson wrote:

“The kind of capitalism we are practising in Ghana is harsh.”

Watch the X video below.

Woman praises Mahama over reduced food prices

A Ghanaian woman has gained attention on social media after a video surfaced showing her praising President John Dramani Mahama.

In her video, she expressed joy over what she described as significant reductions in the prices of common food commodities.

She noted that a gallon of cooking oil, previously GH¢ 1,000, now costs GH¢ 680, while a bag of rice has dropped to GHGH¢ 380.

She attributed the relief to the President’s intervention and expressed gratitude.

The video comes months after President Mahama assumed office for his second term. In recent months, the country has seen positive developments, including a notable improvement in the cedi–dollar rate.

At the time of filing this report, the cedi stood at GH¢ 11.12 per dollar, a significant improvement from GH¢ 16.00 per dollar last December.

While economists and opposition figures, including Alex Afenyo-Markin, have cited multiple reasons for the improvement, many Ghanaians view it as a positive outcome of the President’s policies.

