Meet Virginia Williams and explore her lasting relationship with Pusha T

Virginia Williams, the wife of rapper Pusha T, is known for her calm and elegant lifestyle. While Pusha T has built a thriving career in the music industry, Williams chose a path in sports and mental health advocacy. The couple tied the knot in 2018, marking the start of their marriage.

Virginia Williams' profile summary

Full name Virginia Williams Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Norfolk, Virginia, United States Current residence Norfolk, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Terrence LeVarr Thornton Children One Profession Mental health advocate, tennis player, social media influencer

A closer look at Virginia Williams's background

Pusha T's wife, Virginia Williams, was born on 8 August 1987 in Norfolk, Virginia, United States. The social media influencer is 38 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Virginia is of African-American ethnic background.

What does Virginia Williams do?

Williams is a mental health advocate. According to Zoom Info, she is a co-founder of a self-care sanctuary named Get Well Soon. The organisation offers a range of services, classes, and events to help clients achieve better mental and physical health.

Besides being a mental health advocate, she is a tennis player. Virginia revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post in March 2022 that she has been playing tennis for many years. She is also one of the founders of Black Girls Tennis Club.

According to The Sun, the non-profit organisation is dedicated to engaging Black women and girls, providing them with opportunities to explore and learn tennis.

Additionally, Virginia is a social media influencer. She has gained fame through her Instagram page, where she has amassed over 69 thousand followers as of November 2025. Williams mainly shares content related to wellness, mental health, and her personal life.

Virginia Williams and Pusha T's relationship timeline

Virginia Williams and Pusha T, an American rapper whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, exchanged marriage vows in July 2018. Below is an overview of their relationship timeline from 2006, when they first met, until now.

2006: The couple meets in Norfolk

Williams and Pusha T met in 2006 at an album release party in Norfolk, Virginia, for the American hip hop duo Clipse’s album Hell Hath No Fury. The rapper revisited his first encounter with Virginia during an interview with Brides in July 2022, saying,

I saw her from across the room at the Hell Hath No Fury album release party in her hometown of Norfolk, VA. The rest was history.

2007: Williams and LeVarr begin dating

Williams and the American rapper later struck up a romantic relationship in 2007, just one year after their first meeting.

July 2016: Thornton and Williams become engaged

Thornton and Virginia became engaged on 21 July 2016, after the former proposed in Bethesda, Maryland, United States.

July 2018: The couple ties the knot in Virginia Beach

Terrence and Virginia eventually exchanged marriage vows on 21 July 2018, at the Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Approximately 150 guests attended the wedding.

July 2018: Williams shares their wedding moments on Instagram

Williams uploaded a picture of herself in her bridal gown with Pusha T and some of their wedding party members on her Instagram page on 24 July 2018. Williams described her wedding day as her life’s sweetest chapter. She captioned the photo,

We did it!!!! Seriously, THE best day of my life. I’ve never felt every emotion at once until the day I got married.

She continued,

It took a lot of hard work, love, support and communication to get us where we are today, but we made it and it’s LIT!!!! I want to thank everyone who came to support us, we love u so so much!.

December 2019: Virginia announces that they are expecting their first child

The Norfolk native disclosed that she was expecting her first child with Pusha T via an Instagram post on 9 December 2019. Virginia further revealed that their baby was due in the spring of 2020.

June 2020: The couple celebrates the arrival of their first child

The tennis player and Terrence welcomed their first child, Nigel Brixx Thornton, on 11 June 2020. Brixx is 5 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

December 2022: Williams spends a magical Christmas wrapped in family love

Williams shared an Instagram photo of herself, her husband, and their son wearing matching outfits while celebrating Christmas Day 2022. Virginia captioned the photo,

At that age where this is all I need! So grateful, Merry Christmas, Happy holidays and happy new year to everyone of you.

May 2023: Virginia showers Pusha T with birthday love on Instagram

Virginia celebrated the rapper’s 46th birthday with an Instagram post on 13 May 2023, sharing a photo of them hugging on a beach. She captioned the picture,

Y’all, I have a rare one and dassit!!! Happy Birthday, bay I love you.

May 2024: Williams shares a sweet family time with Pusha and their son

On 14 May 2024, Williams posted a photo on Instagram of herself, Pusha, and their son spending quality time together at a restaurant.

June 2025: Virginia, Pusha, and Nigel visit Paris

On 24 June 2025, Virginia, Pusha T, and their son, Nigel, were spotted at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

November 2025: Terrence announces they are expecting their second child

In November 2025, the rapper posted a photo of his wife and their son on his Instagram page. In the Instagram post, Terrence disclosed that they were expecting their second child, a son, by spring 2026.

What did Drake say about Pusha T's wife?

Drake never made any direct comments about Pusha T’s wife. However, according to an Instagram post by Kurrco, he reportedly liked an Instagram upload that took issue with the fact that Virginia Williams was ten years younger than her husband, Pusha T. Drake and Pusha T have had beef with each other since the early 2010s.

Pusha T's partner, Virginia Williams, is an American mental health advocate, tennis player, and social media influencer. The lovebirds began dating in 2007, got engaged in July 2016, and eventually exchanged marriage vows in July 2018.

