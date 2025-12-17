A young Ghanaian lady narrated how she left a man who helped her financially when she was learning a trade after she was done

A young Ghanaian lady shared her thoughts and narrated her story about men financially supporting their girlfriends through school or to learn a trade.

The young lady cautioned men to desist from helping their girlfriends to further their education or learn a trade, arguing that the women may break their hearts at some point.

In a video on X, she narrated how she left a married man after he supported her to learn a trade. She said men who sponsor their girlfriends through school or to learn a trade are wasting their effort and resources.

“If you are a man, do not sponsor a woman to learn a trade or finance her education. You are wasting your effort,” she said.

“Someone sponsored me to learn a trade after I completed my apprenticeship. I’ve left him. I’m with another man,” she added.

The lady, who did not express any guilt, said she gave her sponsor reasons for ending the relationship and left.

“After I was done learning the trade, I told my sponsor I couldn’t be with a man who commits adultery. But I never took him for granted while I was learning the trade because he used to give me money.”

She encouraged men to use their money for other profitable ventures instead of sponsoring their girlfriends.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to advice given to men

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@HyperGist_ said:

"From the horse’s own mouth 😂."

@efokojo8 wrote:

"If I have the resources to spare, why not? Let’s cultivate the habit of lifting people up without expectations."

@Vimhype_ said:

"Wow, see the confidence she is showing when she says it. Men are going through hell in the name of love. If you want to help a woman, do it without any expectations, and you will have peace."

@Adzavi_o wrote:

"If I use my money for 'Monkey Dey work Baboon Dey chop', e be your money? You can’t tell me how to use my money masa."

@olorogun_ugh said:

"Why is she blocking her gender from accessing similar benevolence from men. The greatest enemy of a woman is another woman."

@tawficissah wrote:

"We go do am today, and tomorrow the money is for us wai 😂😂😂."

@Comioflife said:

"If you like talk from now till tomorrow, simps will still do, they won’t listen, only when they learn the hard way they’ll start crying😂."

@AttaJoshua8 wrote:

"That’s a fact. Brotherhood is proud of you😂😂. Don’t worry, we go hear matters for comment, just wait a minute let's watch this video 😂."

