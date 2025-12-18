A happy Ghanaian mother expressed her appreciation to Kennedy Agyapong in public for helping her fund her child's education

According to the woman, Kennedy Agyapong stepped in to pay her son's medical school admission fees when she could not

Social media users who watched the woman thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the video

A Ghanaian mother could not stop singing Kennedy Agyapong’s praises when she met him, citing what she said he had done for her.

The woman claimed that through Kennedy Agyapong’s benevolence, her son is now a medical doctor.

Ghanaian mum thanks Ken Agyapong publicly for paying her son's GH¢22k Medical School admission fees. Photo credit: Ken Agyapong

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on X, she narrated that her son gained admission to the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), but she could not afford the GH¢22,000 admission fee.

She explained that they met Kennedy Agyapong when only three days were left before the admission deadline. However, the politician and businessman paid the fees, enabling her son to enrol and eventually become a doctor.

“Through Kennedy Agyapong’s help, my son has become a doctor. My son gained admission to the University of Ghana, but I had no hope, so I prayed to God for help. We went to meet Ken Agyapong, and he enquired about my constituency and my son’s documents. After going through the admission letter, he called my then MP, K.T. Hammond, to inform him of my son’s financial challenge. K.T. Hammond did not say anything comforting to us.

“My son needed GH¢22,000 for his admission fees. When we met Ken Agyapong, only three days were left before the admission closed. Ken Agyapong asked my son to text him. My son sent the message, and he responded by sending the money the following day so he could pay the fee,” she added.

The woman praised Kennedy Agyapong for his benevolence. The former MP is currently campaigning across the country in his bid to become the 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ken Agyapong's benevolence

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@GeeNxt said:

"Ken has been doing well buh it doesn't mean he will be a good president...But is this a mother of a medical doctor🤔?"

@XActivistJerry wrote:

"When systems delay, humanity must act. Three days remained. GH¢22,000 stood in the way. Kennedy Agyapong stepped in, and a doctor rose. Thank you so much Hon Ken."

@BraPhile said:

"Before the 2024 elections, Bawumia toured sick beds with cameras and promises for optics. We’re still unsure who was helped. In contrast, Kennedy Agyapong quietly paid a GH¢22,000 medical school fee. Real impact doesn’t need a cameraman."

@_lex_talks wrote:

"So because of that we should vote for him?🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@PhilipsBrown4 said:

"As a citizen, I see so many humanitarian interventions from his end. For me, he is not presidential material based on his ill-media archives. If Hon Ken had demonstrated a little tolerance in the media space, he would been a perfect match to counter NDC. So sad!"

@napo_gh wrote:

"Testimonies like this de3 Ken, get plenty oo…He is a good man."

@Tonyspirit_ said:

"Everyday someone is not presidential material. Yet all your so-called presidential materials keep messing up. Is changing our minds too hard as blacks? 🤔."

@Elormkwesid wrote:

"Sɛ wo na wo de wo sika kyekyɛ. That's what KT Hammond said to him. That man, I don't know what his constituency people see in him."

Kennedy Agyapong spends time with his workers, warming hearts. Photo credit: Ken Agyapong

Source: Facebook

Kennedy Agyapong bonds with employees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong went to his rubber factory and joined his employees on a working day.

He sat casually among his staff and helped them package the rubber.

Netizens who saw the video of Agyapong and his team expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh