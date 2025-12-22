Man’s Plan to Get iPhone 15 With Gh¢1k Plus iPhone 12 at Circle Turns Sour, Video Trends Online
- A Nigerian boy drew massive attention after a phone swap at Circle ended badly, sparking conversations about trust and street deals
- With hopes of upgrading from an iPhone 12 Pro Max to a 15 Pro Max, his plan collapsed when the deal turned sour in the most painful way
- Frustration followed as he discovered he had been handed a phone case packed with tiles instead of the promised smartphone
A visit to Ghana Circle quickly turned into a painful lesson for a young Nigerian man whose hopes of upgrading his phone ended in disbelief.
What began as a simple swap deal soon spiralled into chaos, leaving him visibly shaken.
In a video shared by EDHUB on X on December 22, 2025, the young man went to Circle, Ghana, with plans to exchange his iPhone 12 Pro Max plus GH¢1,000 to secure an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Rather than receiving a smartphone, he was handed a phone case neatly packed with tiles, crafted to mimic the weight and feel of a real device.
Realisation struck hard, triggering a frantic outburst as passersby gathered around.
Nigerian swap deal turns sour at Circle
Soon after the clip surfaced, conversations erupted across social media.
Many users expressed concern, while others shared personal experiences, painting a troubling picture of similar incidents within the bustling phone market.
Gradually, calls intensified for authorities to address what many described as a growing problem involving dishonest phone dealers in certain communities.
Watch the X video below.
Reactions to Nigerian loosing iphone at Circle
YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users who weighed in on the incident. @tuffguy_1 wrote:
“I go take my circle experience to grave.”
@CASTINBILLZ commented:
“A ‘Nigerian’ has been duped by a Ghanaian? No Nigerian will believe this.”
@kingpin11decor urged action, stating:
“@GhPoliceService must start arresting them… this how it started in SA and now it’s normal there.”
@C_h_i_e_f_f recounted a past ordeal:
Kennedy Agyapong turns heads as he shows off mastered Gari roasting skill, video sparks massive reactions
“In 2017, I wanted to swap my Infinix… they really show me pepper for Circle.”
Two caught after selling tiles as phones
Meanwhile, a related video from Madina has also gained traction online, showing two individuals allegedly caught selling tiles disguised as mobile phones.
The incident has left many Ghanaians emotional and deeply concerned about the growing trend of marketplace deception.
According to details from the video, the suspects approached the young man with what appeared to be a brand-new phone.
Believing it was within his budget and in good condition, the buyer willingly paid for it.
Unbeknownst to him, the “phone” handed to him after payment had been swapped with a neatly packed tile cut to size, boxed, and weighted to feel like a real mobile device.
Once the suspects received the money, they quickly fled, leaving the buyer unaware of the trick until much later.
Some viewers noted that the videographer, who seemed familiar with the suspects’ activities, recorded the entire exchange without stepping in to caution the buyer or alert authorities.
Police Officers captured on camera taking bribe
YEN.com.gh earlier reported a separate incident at Sampa, a town already coping with long-standing leadership tensions, where a viral video revealed three uniformed officers allegedly taking money from motorists at a checkpoint.
In the clip, believed to have been filmed by one of the affected individuals, an officer is seen collecting cash while several drivers and an aboboyaa rider look on.
The situation has sparked widespread public concern, with many calling for strict action to restore public trust.
Source: YEN.com.gh
