A Nigerian boy drew massive attention after a phone swap at Circle ended badly, sparking conversations about trust and street deals

With hopes of upgrading from an iPhone 12 Pro Max to a 15 Pro Max, his plan collapsed when the deal turned sour in the most painful way

Frustration followed as he discovered he had been handed a phone case packed with tiles instead of the promised smartphone

A visit to Ghana Circle quickly turned into a painful lesson for a young Nigerian man whose hopes of upgrading his phone ended in disbelief.

Nigerian hoping to swap his iPhone 12 Pro Max for a 15 Pro Max gets deceived.

What began as a simple swap deal soon spiralled into chaos, leaving him visibly shaken.

In a video shared by EDHUB on X on December 22, 2025, the young man went to Circle, Ghana, with plans to exchange his iPhone 12 Pro Max plus GH¢1,000 to secure an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Rather than receiving a smartphone, he was handed a phone case neatly packed with tiles, crafted to mimic the weight and feel of a real device.

Realisation struck hard, triggering a frantic outburst as passersby gathered around.

Nigerian swap deal turns sour at Circle

Soon after the clip surfaced, conversations erupted across social media.

Many users expressed concern, while others shared personal experiences, painting a troubling picture of similar incidents within the bustling phone market.

Gradually, calls intensified for authorities to address what many described as a growing problem involving dishonest phone dealers in certain communities.

Watch the X video below.

Reactions to Nigerian loosing iphone at Circle

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users who weighed in on the incident. @tuffguy_1 wrote:

“I go take my circle experience to grave.”

@CASTINBILLZ commented:

“A ‘Nigerian’ has been duped by a Ghanaian? No Nigerian will believe this.”

@kingpin11decor urged action, stating:

“@GhPoliceService must start arresting them… this how it started in SA and now it’s normal there.”

@C_h_i_e_f_f recounted a past ordeal:

“In 2017, I wanted to swap my Infinix… they really show me pepper for Circle.”

Two caught after selling tiles as phones

Meanwhile, a related video from Madina has also gained traction online, showing two individuals allegedly caught selling tiles disguised as mobile phones.

Two Ghanaian guys at Madina were caught in a criminal act after selling tiles as phones to an innocent guy.

The incident has left many Ghanaians emotional and deeply concerned about the growing trend of marketplace deception.

According to details from the video, the suspects approached the young man with what appeared to be a brand-new phone.

Believing it was within his budget and in good condition, the buyer willingly paid for it.

Unbeknownst to him, the “phone” handed to him after payment had been swapped with a neatly packed tile cut to size, boxed, and weighted to feel like a real mobile device.

Once the suspects received the money, they quickly fled, leaving the buyer unaware of the trick until much later.

Some viewers noted that the videographer, who seemed familiar with the suspects’ activities, recorded the entire exchange without stepping in to caution the buyer or alert authorities.

The Bono Regional Police Command investigates the viral video showing some police officers allegedly extorting citizens.

