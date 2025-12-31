A Ghanaian content creator’s wedding video has ignited online admiration after her emotional refusal to part with her bridal gown

The bride’s heartfelt and playful refusal to remove her wedding gown resonated deeply, capturing the joy of a lifelong dream finally fulfilled

Her declaration that the marriage would be her only one ignited intense online conversations, blending prayers, humour, advice, and admiration

A Ghanaian content creator has captured the hearts of social media users after posting a video from her wedding day, where she shared her reluctance to remove her wedding gown.

The TikTok star, known as @florida268, wore a beautiful white gown with a beaded corset, paired with a beautifully styled frontal wig and a flowing white veil pinned elegantly at the back of the hair.

In the video, the bride explained that the dream of wearing a gown had finally come true, making it difficult to part with the dress.

“We are done with the wedding, but I can’t take off the dress. The dress is very beautiful,” she confessed.

Adding a personal sentiment, she stated, “This will be the last time wearing a gown,” expressing her belief that she might not even fit into it in the future.

The heartfelt video has resonated widely, accumulating over 141,000 likes and 2,365 comments at the time of reporting.

Many netizens shared their excitement, humour, and aspirations as they related to the special moment of fulfilling a long-held dream.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Peeps react to woman flaunting wedding gown

Social media erupted with responses that ranged from heartfelt congratulations to playful humour:

akosuamensah28 wrote:

“Awwwwwwn🥰🥰🥰 I will also wear some in Jesus name 🙏.”

syll🅰️🅱️us wrote:

“Far da wai.”

nailz_by_naadu added:

A few

Hakeem Mata wrote:

“A few moments later ✌️Ante Naa, my husband is cheating on me?”

Myzz 🦋Wina🫂💕 added:

“I tap into ur blessing ❤️.”

THEJEANSHUB_GH 👖🛍 commented:

“How is marriage dear awwww I can’t wait to have this experience 👏👏🙏.”

vickymharny wrote:

“3fatawo nso ❤️.”

afiapretty57 wrote:

“I will wear to church and wedding oo, this dress can’t go to waste like that 😀.”

Efya Adepa Piesie❤❤‍🩹 wrote:

“I have worn mine to someone's wedding 😂😂.”

HYDE_IDEALS commented:

“You can wear it on your anniversary, just to remember this beautiful day ❤️. Respect, prayer, and support will make your husband love you endlessly. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Jxtcallme nana Akua blinks shared:

“🥰🥰 Congratulations 🍾🎈🎊 Medofo I tap into your blessings 👏👏👏 magmens Kutuuu😂😂.”

obaayaahanni1 wrote:

“Go for your designer to reduce the length of the dress and wear it anywhere you wish 🥰.”

