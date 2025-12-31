Osei Kwame Despite, a renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur and wealthy man, has wondered why many question his source and use of his money

The millionaire explained that he has businesses in various sectors employing thousands of people, and therefore, he doesn't see why he shouldn't make money

Social media users who listened to the audio thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Ghanaian entrepreneur and wealthy man, Osei Kwame Despite, has questioned public opinion on his source of wealth and his purchase of several luxurious cars.

Osei Kwame Depsite said he does not understand why people question his source of wealth, considering that he has several businesses in various sectors.

Osei Kwame Despite wonders why people question the source of his wealth and his purchase of luxurious cars. Photo credit: @despite_one

In an audio on social media, Despite spoke calmly and said people are at liberty to say what they want about his source of wealth.

Osei Kwame Depsite intimated that he has several businesses, including a 700-acre salt production venture which employs over 600 workers and exports to several African countries.

He wondered why many are amazed by his wealth and why they question his use of money on luxury cars despite putting in the work.

"Let everyone say what they want to say. I've given it all to God. Sometimes I hear things about me and get amazed. I work hard. I have about 700 acres of land for salt mining alone, among other businesses. I employ over 600 people. So why should people be surprised if I make money? Go and see the number of trucks loading the salt to other African countries. So why should I not spend my money on cars and other things?"

Listen to the audio below:

Reactions to Despite's rant over his wealth

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on the post shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@alpha_steve said:

"I know why Elon Musk has a networth of $750 Billion. Everyone knows how he made his money. Some people in Ghana are rich without a source. They point to Cold Stores and farming."

@WakyeNeMakroni wrote:

"Once you try to explain, it means you’re getting uncomfortable. The big question is, why the discomfort? Sam Jonah is there, Paa Kwasi Nduom, and your friend Sarpong. Why are you uncomfortable, Boss?"

@iammfreeman said:

"Where he get money start that business 😂😂."

@Mr_Derrick22 wrote:

"Nkyene sika😂😂😂."

@Ramzy76987461 said:

"Is good he is feeling it 😂 this is the same way Shatta Wale feels when his employees keep disrespecting him. He sit unconcern, God is watching all of us."

@Ramzy76987461 wrote:

"God bless you shatta wale small neck press, now he is feeling it, we like it like this in town. Everyone will start respecting other people's hustle."

@wiafe_sammy said:

"People MUST STOP the act of insulting people anyway. All of those who do that are poverty-stricken people, so they wonder about the source of people's wealth. They also do that because they wish they were that rich. Stop the nonsense insults."

@yesirehghauuk wrote:

"Poverty mindset is a sad disease, the man has been operating the salt mine for over 20 seen him grind for over 30 years, let him enjoy and go put in the work, your time go come, Ashawo, fraud and betting is not the key."

@NManuel34755 said:

"This man gets time kraaa dey reply. Me, I won’t even mind you po na if you think sika duro is easy go do some errr lol hahahahaha Ghanaians are funny."

