Rapper Kwesi Amewuga’s Car Badly Damaged After Harrowing Accident Near Bibiani
- Kwesi Amewuga sparked concern after surviving a severe road accident near Bibiani while travelling to attend an event at his alma mater, Saint Joseph SHS
- The fast-rising rapper recounted that the crash occurred on February 7, 2026 and shared images of his badly damaged vehicle while expressing gratitude to God
- News of the accident drew an outpouring of prayers and goodwill online, with fans and colleagues praising his resilience and urging him to prioritise safety as his music career continues to blossom
Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Amewuga has stirred concern on social media after being involved in an accident that nearly took his life.
On February 7, 2026, the rapper took to social media to open up on the grisly accident, which occurred on the road to Bibiani.
He stated that they were headed to a Students' Representative Council (SRC) event at Saint Joseph’s SHS when the incident occurred.
Sharing images and videos showing his car wrecked after the crash, Kwesi Amewuga opened up on more details of the unfortunate event.
“God saved us today from a severe accident. My team and I were heading to an SRC at Saint Joseph’s SHS this afternoon, and we had a severe accident on the Bibiani road 👏❤️. Thank God we are all safe. Saint Joseph SHS, I am coming there straight from the hospital ❤️,” he wrote.
The Instagram post shared by Kwesi Amewuga in the aftermath of the accident is below.
Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Amewuga has gained prominence in recent years due to his lyrical dexterity and association with top stars.
Kwesi Amewuga attended St. Mary’s Seminary/Senior High School in Lolobi, in the Volta Region, and proceeded to St. Joseph Senior High School in Datano, near Bibiani, in Ghana's Western North Region.
He released his first EP, Young Landguard, in 2023. The rapper won the Unsung artiste award at the 2024 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
Below is a YouTube video of Kwesi Amewuga and Yaw Tog.
Reactions to Kwesi Amewuga’s accident
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Kwesi Amewuga’s vehicle looking wrecked following an accident on the road to Bibiani.
freedom____official said:
"We thank God for your lives 🙌."
loveandpillsgh wrote:
"I’m glad you’re okay. Your time is still far. This greatness is yet to touch generations, so be safe and put safety first always👏."
Arabellaghana commented:
"Wow, God did. Please be safe out there."
nana_amoako14 said:
"We thank God for saving you all, fast recovery, land guard ❤️🙏🏼."
_vhan_duke_ wrote:
"Happy you are safe bro 🙏🏽🤲🏿, great God❤️🙏🏽."
glory_bwoy_jr commented:
"Kwesi Amewuga, we thank God for all your lives. Tell them Amewuga is bigger than them 🔥."
accezz_elias said:
"Speedy recovery, bro, thank God for your lives."
