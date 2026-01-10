On Saturday, January 10, 2026, the Accra Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey ensure the capital city, especially the markets, were clean

Michael Kpakpo Allotey, the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), fined a market woman who is his family member, for flouting a law on keeping the market clean at all times.

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, the Accra Mayor went to the Makola market and other markets within his jurisdiction to ensure that the traders were keeping their surroundings clean.

Michael Kpakpo Allotey, Accra Mayor, fines his family member who flouted market cleanliness laws. Photo credit: AMA/Facebook & @g24xtra/TikTok

The Mayor has announced in previous days that every trader must sweep their surroundings before setting up their wares or opening their shops for business.

They had developed a slogan to help with this clean market campaign, to wit:

"When you sweep, you sell."

However, when Michael Kpakpo Allotey and is team went to inspect the market on Saturday, January 10, 2026, he found one woman who had not swept her surroundings but was selling.

The Mayor explained to the woman that she had flouted the rule by not sweeping and yet still exhibiting her wares for sale.

However, the female trader said she was not aware of such a development. The Mayor then told her that she would pay a fine so she does not repeat the same action again.

It was at this point that the lady told the Mayor they were related and did not see why he would fine his family member. But the Mayor responded and said he will fine her because they are family, so it serves as a deterrent to others.

"The woman said she is my family member. Because you are my family member, I will fine you, so others know that even my family members I do not spare them," the Mayor said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to AMA Mayor fining his family

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @g24xtra on TikTok. Read them below:

Audioline consult said:

"Getting work done in Ghana is so difficult."

WATARA 👽 wrote:

"Is he occupying a family position?"

Richie Grey said:

"Settings nkuaaa."

Analy Fosu wrote:

"Family, so what?"

Pam Trendies 💙 said:

"This no be family matter oo."

Aho)fe dua 😘✨ wrote:

"Sweep and sell too is a problem…They are waiting for Zoomlion...but when it floods you call on the government."

Darling boy said:

"The law is the law 💯."

Vince_ASP 🖤🦋 wrote:

"Forget it’s only on screen...they’ll sought it out at home 😒."

User32948793129437 said:

"You are right, Mayor, don't leave her."

EbenN wrote:

"We grow pass this ooo, chale our eyes open ooo so they don't know or what . Drama and settings nkoaaa wei😉."

ZION🌻 said:

"Mayor we beg😂😂😂😂."

#JOOTT 💭 wrote:

"Herh 😳. Cooking paa nie. Aban papa aba 😌."

Naa Akuorkor said:

"How do we grow as a country with this attitude?"

Source: YEN.com.gh