Ms Rebecca Addo, a student of the University of Cape Coast on an exchange programme at Grand Valley State University, has emerged as a top performer at the school.

She has received special mention and commendation from the university’s authorities for her incredible effort.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) offers students exchange programme opportunities to help expand their knowledge and build world-class connections

A Ghanaian student on an exchange programme abroad has made herself and her university proud after emerging as a top performer at the end of the academic calendar.

Ms Rebecca Addo was recognized by Grand Valley State University in Michigan, USA, for her sterling performance at the end of the semester, earning her a rare recognition by the school’s authorities.

Rebecca Addo is a level 300 student of the University of Cape Coast on an exchange programme at Grand Valley State University in Michigan

The level 300 student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) is currently on an exchange programme at the Grand Valley State University (GVSU) in the United States of America. She was named among a handful of students who were recognized by their academic faculties for their excellence, discipline and academic prowess.

Rebecca’s superior performance was recognized by the Vice Provost in charge of Advising and Student Success, earning her a place on the Dean’s List, a highly prestigious recognition at Grand Valley State University.

To qualify for a place on the Dean’s special list, a student is required to earn 12 or more grade point credits with an average of no less than 3.5 at the end of a semester.

UCC student on exchange programme wows authorities, receives splendid award

Candidates who make this list receive special mentions and personal letters commending their efforts. The honour is also noted on such students’ permanent records with the school.

The letter congratulating Ms Rebecca read in parts:

Grand Valley is very proud of the high caliber of its student body and is particularly pleased to recognize you for your achievements. You are encouraged to continue intellectual engagement within the course work and seek enriching educational experiences beyond the classroom as well.

Share your enthusiasm for learning with others and engage them in your quest for academic excellence! Congratulations again on your outstanding academic performance. We are proud of your accomplishments and extend best wishes for success in your future endeavors.”

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) offers its students opportunities for exchange programmes in partner universities in various parts of Europe and America.

Such programmes are purposefully designed to expose students to world cultures, broaden their knowledge base and also provide them with the opportunity to build global networks and connections.

Rebecca’s Colleagues take to Facebook to share in her glory

Following the announcement of Rebecca’s achievement on Facebook, her colleagues from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana took to Facebook to congratulate her on her high achievement. They encouraged her to continue in her chosen path and make their school proud.

Augustus Tutu commented:

"That is the spirit! Ghanaian students are dedicated to their books and study well to attain such heights. Congrats!"

Reagan Agyekum shared:

"Congratulations! Beauty with brains"

Hot Tea opined:

"That is remarkable. Congratulations girl."

Ghanaian Students studying in the US increase by 45%

Yen.com.gh reported that the number of Ghanaian students studying in the United States of America has risen marginally in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The report indicated 45% increase in the number of Ghanaian students abroad, bringing the total to 9,394 from a total of 6,468. Ghana, according to the US Embassy, ranks among the countries with the highest number of students in America.

