A village in Ghana has attracted global attention after videos showed the struggles residents face just to make phone calls

Visitors to the village discovered they must travel to a single spot just to get a mobile signal, stressing the connectivity challenges in the area

The situation has gone viral, with many amazed that such connectivity issues still exist in today’s modern, tech-driven world

A village in Ghana has captured global attention after videos surfaced showing the extraordinary lengths residents must go to make a simple phone call.

Wurabeng Osu, a serene and green community in the Eastern Region, has long lived without a reliable mobile signal, leaving visitors and locals alike struggling to stay connected.

Citizens who visited the village were taken aback. They had expected to make calls anywhere, only to learn that mobile reception is limited to one specific spot in the area.

Locals, who have adapted to the challenge over time, directed visitors to a designated “signal zone,” a place residents trek to whenever they need to connect with family, friends, or business contacts.

Residents hang phones on trees for connection

At this spot, ingenuity meets necessity. Wooden benches have been placed for people to wait comfortably, yet many choose to stand by a large tree, holding their phones high, twisting and turning to catch the faintest signal.

Some residents have even tied phones to the tree branches in a creative bid to maximise reception. The scene, at once charming and heart-wrenching, highlights the community’s resilience and determination in the face of technological isolation.

Visitors shared their amazement on social media, noting how difficult it was to comprehend that in this modern era, there are places where mobile phones cannot function normally.

The videos have sparked discussions online, with many expressing admiration for the villagers’ patience and resourcefulness.

The determination and creativity displayed by this small community serve as a reminder that access to technology is not yet universal, and that even in 2026, some Ghanaian villages continue to find innovative ways to bridge the digital gap.

Reactions to mobile signal issues in Wurabeng

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the mobile signal situation in Wurabeng Osu, a village in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

@anonymousxhuman wrote:

"Sometimes I wonder if it’s the responsibility of the network providers or the government."

@AsareGod1101 shared:

"You'll think it's a myth until you find yourself in one of these places. At my hometown (Sromani-Dormaa Central), @MTNGhana data connection becomes unstable from 7 pm to almost 10 pm every single day."

