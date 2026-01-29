A self-styled prophet, Seer Gyan, has predicted a series of events he believes will impact the outcome of the NPP presidential primary elections.

According to the man of God, the elections will likely result in a run-off, the outcome of which, he says, will depend on a possible rainfall that could disrupt events on the day

The Presidential Primary election of the NPP will come off on Saturday, January 31, 2026 and will feature five political figures contesting for the flagbearer position

A self-styled Ghanaian prophetic figure, Seer Gyan, has forecast a series of events he believes will significantly influence the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primary elections, set to come off on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

According to him, the elections will be keenly contested and will result in a run-off.

Rev. Seer Gyan shares his predictions ahead of the NPP primaries, saying a “spiritual rain” could determine the winner. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook, Kennedy Agyapong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He explained that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Vice President, would secure the majority of votes in the first round; however, the tally would not be enough for him to be declared the winner, thereby leading to a second round of voting.

He also predicted that a particular rainfall on the day of the election would be a major factor that could overturn Dr Bawumia’s victory. According to him, many voters would switch sides and redirect their votes to Dr Bawumia’s closest contender, Mr Kennedy Agyapong.

A situation, he said, will significantly affect Dr Bawumia's votes, leading to his eventual defeat.

Against all odds, he said Mr Kennedy Agyapong would emerge as the winner of the NPP primary elections and be declared the party’s flagbearer

His prophecy adds to the numerous predictions made by other prophetic figures ahead of the highly anticipated party primaries, with various contenders being tipped to win the flagbearership race. He said:

“The elections will result in a run-off, and voting will take place twice. It will be keenly contested, with very close results, and Bawumia will secure the highest number of votes in the first round.”

Rev. Seer Gyan predicts a tight race in the NPP primaries, with Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong as the closest contenders. Photo credit: NPP Primaries 2026/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“It will rain on that day, and after the rainfall, something interesting will happen. Many people will switch sides and direct their votes to Ken. However, if it does not rain, then Bawumia is more likely to win the election.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary election is keenly contested by five political stalwarts. They are: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Adutwum and Kwabena Agyapong.

The five aspirants have meanwhile signed a peace pact ahead of the elections.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Roja drops NDC primaries prophecy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja prophesied about the outcome of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

In a now-viral video, the outspoken prophet stated that he foresaw in a vision that the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was the frontrunner to win the 2028 primary to elect the party's next leader.

The NDC primaries will, however, be highly contested, with former Finance Minister and Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Kwabena Duffuor giving the current National Chairman fierce competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh