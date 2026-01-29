The headmistress of Breman Asikuma Senior High School, Mrs Kukua Andoh Robertson, amazed students with her dance moves during SRC Week

The unexpected performance took place during the school’s lively aerobics session, sparking cheers and laughter from the entire student body

Mrs Robertson’s energy and enthusiasm encouraged participation and showcased her connection with the students

Mrs Kukua Andoh Robertson, headmistress of Breman Asikuma Senior High School, brought joy and energy to her school community during the annual SRC Week celebrations.

What started as a routine aerobics session quickly turned into a moment students will not forget, as Mrs Robertson took to the stage with confidence and flair.

The lively music filled the school hall as the students followed her lead, smiling and cheering with each step.

Her spirited dance not only entertained the crowd but also highlighted her approachable and engaging leadership style. Students remarked on how inspiring it was to see a headmistress so actively involved in school activities, bridging the gap between administration and learners.

Her participation sent a clear message: school events are a time for fun, teamwork, and celebration of student life. The aerobics session, typically a casual fitness routine, became a highlight of SRC Week thanks to her involvement. Teachers and staff joined in, amplifying the positive energy and making it a full-school experience.

By the end of the session, Mrs Robertson had left a lasting impression on her students, proving that leadership can be both authoritative and relatable. Her dance will be remembered not just for its entertainment value, but for the warmth, encouragement, and school spirit it brought to Breman Asikuma Senior High School.

