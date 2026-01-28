A young Ghanaian man has lamented the poor working conditions of private school teachers in the country

He also spoke about the strict atmosphere in most private schools, which forces teachers to adhere to rigid conditions of service.

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts and opinions about the issue

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young Ghanaian man has opened up about the struggles of surviving as a private school teacher in Ghana.

According to him, the conditions of service in most private schools across the country are far from ideal and leave much to be desired. He lamented the meagre salaries paid to staff and the overly strict environments in which they operate.

A young teacher has opened by about the silent struggles of teachers in private school. Photo credit: antwi.yaw12/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In an interview with TikTok content creator Yaw Antwi, the teacher (name withheld) noted that young people teaching in private schools in Ghana often live from hand to mouth.

He described the situation as very depressing, lamenting that young people have no choice but to accept such jobs due to the lack of favorable employment opportunities in the country.

"We dress well and present ourselves respectably, but we have very little to show for it. Private schools don’t pay well—the best they offer is GHC 1,000, and that is far from enough."

"We take the job as it comes because we need to survive. It’s a hand-to-mouth job, and though the pay is low, it keeps us active both mentally and physically."

He also spoke about the strict atmosphere in most private schools, which forces teachers to adhere to rigid conditions of service.

A young teacher has revealed that teachers in private schools are among the poorly paid in the country. Photo credit: Kambou Sia/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He criticized private schools for offering poor salaries while maintaining overly strict systems, arguing that such conditions make it extremely difficult for teachers to survive comfortably and focus on their professional growth.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to private teacher's revelations

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts and opinions about the condition of service of teachers in private schools. Some people used the opportunity to call on the government to pay attention to what they describe as exploitation of the youth. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments.

GH-FIRSTgh commented:

"My brother takes ghc 7000 in a private school. It depends on the school and your skills. You know teaching is not just about talking."

9ture Numeral noted:

"I like how this guy is explaining the realities of private school. The government should look at the salaries of teaching staff in private schools."

Gabbystone stated:

"It is true. I taught as a science teacher before enrolling into the university. There is nothing better there, if the private school paid well, a lot of the youth will be content working as teachers."

Asare BT4 commented:

"The stress and fatigue is more in private schools but I receive more money as a government school teacher."

Liberty noted:

"Someone should tag Sir Johnson for me."

TikToker hails Ghanaians for receiving IShowSpeed well

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian TikTok content creator, Omo Baba, has lauded Ghanaians for the remarkable reception given to American YouTuber IShowSpeed.

He praised Ghanaians for seizing the opportunity presented by the livestreamer to promote Ghana as a tourism destination.

Source: YEN.com.gh