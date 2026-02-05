Level 400 UCC students of the School of Optometry and Vision Science donated voice recorders and white canes to support visually impaired classmates

Level 400 students of the School of Optometry and Vision Science (SOVS) at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have made a heartwarming gesture for their visually impaired peers.

UCC students show empathy with donations to visually impaired peers on campus. Image credit: University of Cape Coast (UCC)/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a show of compassion and solidarity, the students donated five voice recorders and several white canes to enhance accessibility and learning for students with visual challenges.

The initiative was inspired by a course titled “Low Vision,” which encourages students to engage practically with the needs of vulnerable groups in society.

According to Miss Mildred Mensah, now a Level 500 student, the donation aimed to provide tools that directly impact learning.

Voice recorders play a crucial role alongside Braille in the lives of visually impaired students. They allow them to access lectures and study materials independently. They also donated white canes so students who could not afford them could navigate the campus safely and confidently.

Prof. Irene Vanderpuye, Coordinator of the Resource Centre for Alternative Media and Assistive Technology (RCAMAT), expressed her appreciation for the thoughtful initiative. According to her, visually impaired students don’t need sympathy; they need empathy, coupled with the right tools and enabling environment to thrive.

With this donation, the SOVS students at UCC have enhanced the daily lives of their visually impaired peers while fostering a culture of empathy, collaboration, and empowerment on campus.

The gesture stands as a powerful testament to the impact of student-led initiatives in creating a supportive academic environment where every student has the opportunity to thrive.

Source: YEN.com.gh