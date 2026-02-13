The father of the American streamer, IShowSpeed, has settled the a judgmentbetween Ghana and Nigeria jollof

In a viral video, Darren Watkins Snr chose the winner in the never-ending battle between the two countries

The choice of IShowSpeed's dad has triggered massive reactions on social media as users shared varied opinions

Darren Watkins Snr, also known as Daddy Speed, has finally brought the jollof war between Ghana and Nigeria to an end as he chooses the winner after his son, IShowSpeed, chose Nigeria.

IShowSpeed's dad weighs in on the Jollof battle between Ghana and Nigeria. Image credit: @ Pulse Nigeria, @ Abeiku Santana

On January 26, 2026, the American streamer with his team visited Ghana as part of his livestream tour in Africa. During his visit, he was served jollof rice, reportedly prepared by the fast food chain Pizzaman Chickenman.

After tasting the meal, he declared that he enjoyed Nigeria’s jollof better than the Ghanaian one. The incident sparked controversy on social media, with many Ghanaians incensed that he was fed a fast-food meal instead of home-cooked jollof.

IShowSpeed's dad declares Jollof war winner

In a video from a livestream session, Daddy Speed weighed into the jollof never-ending battle between the two African countries.

During the stream, the young father of Speed was served with a plate of rice from both countries, asking him to make a judgment. After taking two spoons from each plate, he settled on that of Nigeria.

According to him, Ghana's jollof was spicy, which he liked, but he would go for Nigerian’s as that tasted better.

Choice of IShowSpeed's dad sparks reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after IShowSpeed's father made his decision.

Sidneyo wrote:

"Finally, Ghana, we have settled this debate. Let him try Senegalese jollof now.”

Ama Rosy wrote:

“I don't think a real Ghanaian woman prepared the jollof you tasted. Come and let me serve you correct Ghana jollof.”

Beauty wrote:

"Ghana lost home and away. Tears are probably flowing right now.”

Uche wrote:

"Final what Ghanaians don't know is that the worst cook in Nigeria can win National food competition in Ghana.”

Nancy Acquah wrote:

"Ghanaians will think this is AI. They know Nigerian jollof is the best, but they will not agree. Now you see"

IShowSpeed's father confirms that Nigeria jollof is more delicious than that of Ghana. Image credit: @Serwaa Kyeretwie

Richard Nii Armah Quaye addresses IShowSpeed jollof saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reaction of Richard Nii Armah Quaye to the IShowSpeed jollof saga involving Chickenman.

According to him, he was out of the country when the whole controversy about his brand began, disclosing that uncertainties do happen in business.

He claimed managers of Chickenman were not happy about how things turned out, but even with that, the brand continues to be one of the finest on the market, feeding thousands of Ghanaians every day, and further pleaded with Ghanaians to look beyond the saga and continue to patronise their products.

