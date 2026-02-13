IShowSpeed’s Dad Tastes Ghanaian and Nigerian Jollof, His Verdict Sparks Reactions Online
- IShowSpeed's father, Darren Watkins Sr., tasted both Ghana and Nigerian jollof and gave his verdict on which tasted better
- Darren Watkins Sr. indicated that even though he liked the spiciness of the Ghana jollof, the Nigerian jollof tasted better
- Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied thoughts on the matter
IShowSpeed’s father, Darren Watkins Sr., popularly known as Daddy Speed, joined the longstanding jollof rice debate between Ghana and Nigeria after he tasted the food.
During one of IShowSpeed's livestreams, the popular YouTuber gave his father a plate of jollof from both West African countries and asked for his verdict.
Daddy Speed carefully sampled both plates, taking time to savour the flavours, textures, and aromas.
After tasting both meals, Daddy Speed said he liked the Nigerian jollof better, crowning it the winner. Accra settled on the consolation prize of the elder Speed, reiterating that he liked the spice in the Ghana jollof.
"The Nigerian jollof tastes better. I like the spice in the Ghana jollof, but the Nigerian one tastes better."
The old man's verdict was similar to IShowSpeed’s choice during his Africa tour in January 2026.
At the time, the American streamer found himself in the middle of the Nigeria vs Ghana Jollof wars, being forced to choose which is better whilst in the peak of his "Speed Does Africa" tour.
Watch the X video below:
Netizens react to Daddy Speed's jollof verdict
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @dammiedammie35 on X. Read them below:
@Babatunde1718 said:
"Even Ghanaians would choose Nigerian jollof."
@flourish_empire wrote:
"Final whistle Nigeria jollof 😄."
@FearlessKing556 said:
"Naija no dey carry last🔥🔥 Dad knows what's good😆."
@Ejimo4for wrote:
"Might be a bit confusing, taste buds first had a feel of the 9ja one, and that alone can influence your choice."
@LuvSwagzx said:
"Ghanians will not like this 😂."
@deeque50 wrote:
"Ghana jollof needs shito, Naija jollof needs no stew or anything. That should tell you everything."
@UtdFanChika said:
"Before nko. Nigerian jollof is one of the best meals one can have in any clime, especially when a bit smoky."
@thatforexguy3 wrote:
"Nigerian jollof is unarguably the best!! No cap 🧢. The taste is just different and one of a kind."
@William19Prisca said:
"Omoh jollof rice go begin cost now for restaurant. Especially that Lekki and VI axis, any small thing welcome this is where luxury meets comfort, special jollof rice or swallow ??"
IShowSpeed to receive Ghanaian passport
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed is set to receive a Ghanaian passport as part of a major honour from the government following his Ghanaian tour on Monday, January 26, 2026.
The news of the American streamer's upcoming recognition was announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
The issuance was reportedly facilitated by Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya.
Many Ghanaians took to social media to express mixed reactions to the news of IShowSpeed receiving the major honour.
