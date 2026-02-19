The facilitators of Ghana’s security service recruitment exercise have issued an important notice that has quickly trended online.

It addresses concerns of WASSCE applicants who could not access their aptitude test questions due to technical issues beyond their control.

Deadline extended for affected applicants

The notice explained that the unprepared test environments for two services caused delays, prompting an extension of the original February 22 deadline.

The exact number of additional days to complete the test has not yet been announced.

“Note that the test deadline would be extended to accommodate the changes in the test schedule. Good luck,” the CSERP online portal read.

Police applicants receive aptitude test update

In the same announcement, facilitators shared positive news for Ghana Police Service WASSCE applicants.

The test environment for their category has been completed and uploaded, allowing candidates to proceed with their aptitude tests.

Applicants for the Ghana Immigration Service, however, are advised to remain patient as their test environment is still being prepared.

“The test is currently available for the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Fire Service. The test environment for the Ghana Immigration Service is currently being set up. Applicants will be notified once the update is completed,” the CSERP online portal added.

Previously, delays in uploading the test environments for both the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Service left many WASSCE applicants unable to access their tests alongside other service candidates.

With the Ghana Police upload now complete, Category C applicants targeting the police can officially begin their exams, ensuring recruitment schedules remain on track while providing relief to candidates who had been anxiously waiting.

